6 tech courses you can take online right now to freshen up your resume

These days, everyone needs a solid range of tech skills, regardless of the industry you're working in. But it can be hard to find the time and money to upskill.

Which is why we've found six awesome online tech courses that won't break that bank, and which you can start studying online right now.

If you've always wanted to learn how coding and hacking works, or digital marketing and search engine optimisation is more your thing, we've got you covered.

1. Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle

Cybersecurity is a huge concern for online companies, so qualified security analysts and penetration testers are in hot demand.

With 48 hours of content, learn how the pros do it, and get tips on how to get started in a career in ethical hacking.

Price: US$59

Length: 48 hours

2. The Complete Web Development Course

Computer science can be daunting at first, but if you don't have any coding experience, this course is for you.

Get started learning how to code with CSS, Bootstrap, HTML, and more!

Price: US$29

Length: 60 hours

3. Learn Cloud Computing From Scratch

Cloud computing has revolutionised the way businesses manage digital infrastructure. But we'll bet that you barely know anything about it.

Learn basic concepts such as SAAS, PAAS, and IAAS, as well as how to use Linux to create cloud infrastructure.

Price: US$14

Length: 2 hours

4. Become a Professional Python Programmer

Did you know that python developers ranked number eight of the most in-demand tech workers?

This coding language is versatile and relatively easy to learn. Using real-life programming problems and over 290 lectures, you'll be an expert in no time.

Price: US$39

Length: 34.5 hours

5. Digital Marketing Management

Tech isn't just all about coding and hacking – learn the best digital marketing tactics from seasoned experts.

Get tips on how to avoid costly mistakes, learn proven strategies, and how to make revenue from social media channels.

Price: US$40

Length: 22 hours

6. The Complete SEO Course - Rank Your Website in Google Easily

A refresher in SEO – search engine optimisation – can be beneficial for anyone from small businesses, to those trying to climb the corporate ladder.

Learn how to make Google search your friend, and understand what you need to do to make it to the front page – you don't want to be stuck at page 3.

Price: US$19

Length: 15 hours

