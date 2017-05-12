Patasiwa Kumbang Amalatu/YouTube

A Massive, Unidentified Creature Has Washed Up on an Island in Indonesia

What is it??

SARAH KIMMORLEY, BUSINESS INSIDER
12 MAY 2017
 

A dead unknown sea animal has been found washed up on an island in Indonesia.

The bloodied creature lay in shallow waters on the shores of Seram Island. Local man Asrul Tuanakota made the discovery on Tuesday evening.

 

It is thought to be 15 metres long and 6 to 7 metres wide.

While local media outlet Beritasatu.com has reported the find is a giant squid, others suspect it could be a whale, or even an elephant.

Domenico Baggio says: "It's an elephant."

Solt Chalupa says: "Nah it is just a whale. you can see it's 'teeth' at the beginning that stuff that looks like some filter."

You can see it for yourself here:

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Researchers have increased the distance at which a supernova could kill us all
Researchers Have Increased The Distance at Which a Supernova Could Kill Us All

Space just got even deadlier.

30 minutes ago
A new dinosaur fossil found in Alberta is so well-preserved it looks like a statue
A New Dinosaur Fossil Found in Alberta Is So Well-Preserved It Looks Like a Statue

"As rare as winning the lottery."

4 hours ago
Astronomers are in hot pursuit of a runaway supermassive black hole
Astronomers Are in Hot Pursuit of a Runaway Supermassive Black Hole

We're going to need a bigger boat.

3 hours ago
Learn how to harness the power of big data with this online course bundle
Learn How to Harness The Power of Big Data With This Online Course Bundle

Expand your skills.

20 hours ago
Bitter compounds could be the future of preventing and treating asthma
Bitter Compounds Could Be The Future of Preventing And Treating Asthma

Taste receptors do more than you think.

23 hours ago
A strange, primitive atmosphere has been discovered around a water-rich alien world
A Strange, Primitive Atmosphere Has Been Discovered Around a Water-Rich Alien World

We didn't know planets like this were possible.

23 hours ago
Stephen Hawking and 32 top physicists just signed a heated letter on the Universe's origin
Stephen Hawking And 32 Top Physicists Just Signed a Heated Letter on The Universe's Origin

Sh*t just got real.

23 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE