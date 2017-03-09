Cosmic Shambles LIVE

A Science Comedy Show Hits Australia This Month, and We All Need Some Intelligent Laughter

Robin Ince is in Australia!

Co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage, Robin Ince, and a cast of other scientists and performers will be coming to Australia next month to inject some much-needed laughter into audiences.

The show, Cosmic Shambles LIVE, is all about celebrating curiosity and reason, with a good dose of science, comedy, music, and general wonder.

 

The diverse cast joining Ince will be physicist and oceanographer Helen Czerski, solar scientist Lucie Green, mathematician Matt Parker, and comedian Josie Long - which means you'll be in for a wild ride through the cosmos.

Each show will also incorporate multiple local acts, with Dr Karl and Peter Berner in Sydney, Lawrence Leung in Melbourne, and Simone & Girlfunkle in Perth – with other announcements on the way.

"When I started putting together insane variety bills of science, comedy and music in London 12 years ago with people such as the young Tim Minchin and Richard Dawkins, I always wanted to take it beyond the UK," said Ince of the tour.

"It's taken some time, but finally we are getting to Australia and New Zealand. I am very pleased it is with some of the brilliant acts who have been there since the beginning."

Ince himself is also a well-known science comic, best known for co-hosting the awesome The Infinite Monkey Cage podcast series with Brian Cox.

Cosmic Shambles LIVE will be touring through Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth for its Australian tour in late March and April, and there will be shows in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch for the New Zealand tour.

Find out dates for your city, and where to buy tickets here.

This article was sponsored by Cosmic Shambles LIVE.

