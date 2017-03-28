Moyan Brenn/Flickr

Become a Jet-Setting Pro With the World Travel Hacker 2017 Bundle

Buy a ticket, quit your job, never look back.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
28 MAR 2017
 

We've all thought about it – travelling around the world, learning a new language, working overseas.

But all these dreams need to have specific plans to make them actionable.

How does one become a digital nomad? Even learning the local languages can be difficult to get started.

That's why we've teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the Pay What You Want: World Travel Hacker 2017 Bundle.

If you pay more than the average, you'll end up with guides on speaking both French and Spanish; a course on how to master AirBnB; How to Become a Successful Digital Nomad: The Complete Guide, and more!

Whether you want to learn how to be your own boss while travelling, or just catch up on your Spanish – this is the bundle for you.

Find out more here.

Price: Pay What You Want.

Length: 43 hours of content.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

