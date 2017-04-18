ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Course Offer: Prepare for Your Project Management Certification With This Online Course

Get qualified.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
18 APR 2017
 

If you've ever wanted get started in a career in project management, now is the time.

We've teamed up with StackCommerce to help you ace the Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certifications.

The Project Management Professional Certification Training will teach you how to effectively manage a wide variety of projects from beginning to end, plus the coursework even counts towards the 35 contact-hour requirement for the PMP.

Not only that, but the PMP Certification Training will help you build a huge arsenal of skills, with over 76 courses and 35 hours of training available to use any time for the lifetime of the product.  

Get started now.

Price: US$49.99

Length: 35 hours of training

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists have finally found a live giant shipworm, and it's seriously nightmare fuel
Scientists Have Finally Found a Live Giant Shipworm, and It's Seriously Nightmare Fuel

The "unicorn of molluscs" is no myth.

5 hours ago
A huge asteroid is set to hurtle past Earth this Wednesday
A Huge Asteroid Is Set to Hurtle Past Earth This Wednesday

Don't forget to wave (and watch live here).

5 hours ago
Images reveal a crack in one of Greenland's largest glaciers, and scientists are worried
Images Reveal a Crack in One of Greenland's Largest Glaciers, and Scientists Are Worried

Not even NASA saw this one coming.

7 hours ago
An entire river in Canada has vanished in the space of just 4 days
An Entire River in Canada Has Vanished in the Space of Just 4 Days

We've never seen this before.

9 hours ago
Scientists just created two brand-new magnetic materials
Scientists Just Created Two Brand-New Magnetic Materials

Engineering our own reality.

12 hours ago
Watch the incredible moment a colour-blind grandpa sees colour for the first time
Watch the Incredible Moment a Colour-Blind Grandpa Sees Colour for the First Time

Science! 

13 hours ago
California's poppy superbloom is so epic it can be seen from space
California's Poppy Superbloom Is So Epic It Can Be Seen From Space

Not everything is terrible right now...

3 days ago
 
  LOAD MORE