DEAL: Buy The Complete Raspberry Pi Starter Kit Online Now

Get the tiny computer for more than 50% off.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
28 FEB 2017
 

The Raspberry Pi has been making headlines over the last few years, with the tiny computer being used to create awesome products from Peeqo the GIF Bot to a gaming console contained entirely in an Xbox controller.

As well as making some pretty amazing programs and systems, the Raspberry Pi is also a great training tool, and has been developed by leading computer science educators to teach people how to code.

It's basically a tiny Linux computer, and your imagination is the only thing limiting what you can do with it.

We've teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the Raspberry Pi 3, as well as the quick starter kit with all the accessories, and six different introductory courses to train you how to use it all for under US$100 for a limited time only (the usual package price is US$271.95).

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit can also be delivered worldwide, so anyone can enjoy it.

Check out the special offer and create something amazing.

Price: US$99

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

