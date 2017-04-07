Rawpixel.com

Learn How to Actually Use Excel With This Online Course

Because seriously, you're not fooling anyone.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
7 APR 2017
 

Excel seems to be one of those programs that everyone can kinda use, but very few people have actually mastered.

But it's a fantastic tool to have at your disposal, and in many industries, it's essential.

You no longer have to stumble your way through creating a spreadsheet, or searching for data, because we've teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the eLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School: Lifetime Subscription.

Using Microsoft-approved experts, you'll get all the skills, tips, and tricks to actually use Excel efficiently.

Plus, this course is for the lifetime of the product – so when the newest version of Excel comes out, you can simply check out what's new.

Right now, this course is a fraction of the recommended retail price at only US$39.

Check it out.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

