Evan Lorne / Shutterstock.com

Perk up your resume with this online SEO course

Learn from the experts.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
6 JAN 2017
 

With six billion Google searches a day, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is an in demand skill that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

SEO helps businesses ensure that their products appear at the top of search engine results, whichis a huge deal in an online world, because seriously, who ever makes it to page two of Google?

For anyone looking to add SEO to their resume this year, we’ve teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the Expert Lecture Series for SEO Certification, giving you the best up to date information on the field.

The coolest part is you get to study it all from your couch.

The course is only US$29, and it will dive into SEO measurements, search ranking factors, keywords and much more.

Get started now.

Price: US$29

Length: 6 hours

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

More From ScienceAlert

We just photographed the highest concentration of supermassive black holes ever detected
We just photographed the highest concentration of supermassive black holes ever detected

Oblivion never looked so good.

10 hours ago
That global warming 'hiatus' never actually happened, study confirms
That global warming 'hiatus' never actually happened, study confirms

Someone messed up.

11 hours ago
The White House has finally released a strategy for dealing with deadly asteroids
The White House has finally released a strategy for dealing with deadly asteroids

Here's the plan.

13 hours ago
Scientists find an Australian honey that rivals New Zealand mānuka’s antibacterial properties
Scientists find an Australian honey that rivals New Zealand mānuka’s antibacterial properties

Good news!

16 hours ago
New study calculates how long humanity could survive a zombie apocalypse
New study calculates how long humanity could survive a zombie apocalypse

Rick doesn't stand a chance.

16 hours ago
Too many tabs: Why some people can multitask online and others can't
Too many tabs: Why some people can multitask online and others can't

Which one are you?

18 hours ago
NASA is sending a probe to a bizarre metallic world
NASA is sending a probe to a bizarre metallic world

Yes!!

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE