ScienceAlert offer: Get lifetime VPN protection for 40% off

Protect yourself.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
20 DEC 2016
 

If online privacy is something you've been worried about in 2016 (and it probably should be), then a VPN is probably something you want to invest in before the new year.

VPN stands for virtual private network, and they work by keeping your online activity private and protected, whether you're browsing, emailing, or just trying to watch a YouTube clip that's not available in your country.

In the lead up to Christmas, we've partnered with StackCommerce to offer ScienceAlert readers a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for just US$29.99, which is 40 percent off the regular price of US$49.99.

The initial subscription lasts for five years, and you get unlimited free renewals through StackCommerce.

VPN Unlimited has been rated PC Mag's top VPN for 2016, and won the VPN Service Providers Best VPN Service Award for 2015, so you know you're protected. 

The license works on up to five devices, including iPhones, Androids, Macs and PCs.

Find out more here.

Length: Lifetime VPN protection

Cost: US$29.99

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales. 

