SKEYE Pico Drone

ScienceAlert Offer: Check Out These Adorable SKEYE Pico Drones

The world's tiniest drone at 32% off.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
28 APR 2017
 

We all love playing with drones, but a lot of models out there are too big, expensive, and delicate to have too much fun with.

The SKEYE Pico Drone is designed to be flown by novices and pros alike - the quadcopter is tiny enough to balance on your finger and is so nimble that it can flip, hover, and zoom its way through tight spaces (say, your office).

There are three levels of sensitivity to adjust how you want to control the flight, and you can fly at night with built-in LED lights. All you have to do is throw it in the air - literally - to get started.

Best of all, it's easy to replace any broken parts, so you don't have to get a whole new one each time you have a crash.

We've teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the SKEYE Pico Drone for just US$32.99 (32 percent off the RRP of US$49).

Don't miss out.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

