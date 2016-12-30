A. and I. Kruk/Shutterstock.com

Special offer: Pay what you want to learn web design in 2017

It's time.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
30 DEC 2016
 

Nope, it's not just you, 2016 really has dragged on. But the good news is we're on the verge of a shiny new year, one in which you can finally nail all those skills you've been putting off learning and the courses you've been dragging your feet on.

One of the most crucial skills for anyone wanting to start their career today is web design - no matter what field you're in, knowing the basics of how to build a website and use software such as Photoshop is essential. 

But you shouldn't have to spend a fortune to get started, which is why we've partnered with StackCommerce to offer a bundle of nine key web design online courses, for whatever you want to pay for it.

The courses in the Pay What You Want: Learn Web Design 2017 bundle have a combined value of more than US$1,300, but you can choose how much you want to spend.

If you pay less than the average price, which is currently US$13.15, you'll get access to a HTML and CSS responsive design course. But if you beat the average price, you'll get all nine courses, which you can study online in your own time.

The nine courses cover everything from Photoshop and responsive web design, to HTML code and user interface. 

Getting the basics of web design under your belt is a pretty great way to start the new year, so get started now.

Length: 75+ hours

Cost: Whatever you want to pay

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and share in the profits of any sales.

