Study online: Learn how to build incredible multiplayer games using Unity

Become a game developer.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
4 JAN 2017
 

Got a great idea for a game, but don’t know where to start?

One of the first things you have to choose when building a game is which game engine to use, and Unity is proving itself to be one of the most versatile for a huge range of platforms, with more and more games being built on it, including Pokémon Go and the Kerbal Space Program.

 

But before you start building your own game – or start your career in game development – you need to know how to use Unity first.  

So we’ve teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the complete online course bundle that teaches you how to use Unity to build the multiplayer game of your dreams from scratch.

For only US$39, the 10 courses in the bundle will teach you how to create worlds, characters and accessories, even how to build a chat system for online multiplayer.

The online world is your oyster.

Get started now.

Price: US$39

Length: 25+ hours

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

