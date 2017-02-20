Rebecca Solnit and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro

Queens Has More Spoken Languages Than Anywhere on the Planet

Here's where they're found.

There are as many as 800 languages spoken in New York City, and nowhere in the world has more than Queens, according to the Endangered Language Alliance (ELA).

You can see many of the languages in the map above, which is featured in Nonstop Metropolis: A New York City Atlas by Rebecca Solnit and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro.

 

The map was created by Molly Roy with help from the ELA, and also shows libraries, museums, and other linguistic centres.

"The capital of linguistic diversity, not just for the five boroughs, but for the human species, is Queens," Solnit and Jelly-Schapiro write.

The 8 km (5 miles) from Astoria to Forest Hills have a dense progression of languages: Greek, Filipino, Urdu, Indonesian, Russian, Japanese, Lithuanian, and others, including more obscure ones like Chavacano, Waray-Waray, Minangkabau, and Bukharian.

Here's a close-up:

Queens close closeRebecca Solnit and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro


One limit of the map is that every language shows up only once, when in fact many show up throughout the borough.

 

Mandarin, for instance, is listed in Flushing, which is Queens' original Chinatown, but not in Elmhurst, which also has a prominent Chinese community.

Flushing also has pockets of Cantonese, Shanghainese, Taishanese, Sichuanese, and other dialects. Korean and Mongolian are nearby, too.

A close-up:

FlushingRebecca Solnit and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro


Solnit has also published atlases of San Francisco and New Orleans.

