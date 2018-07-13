main article image
(Andrey Danilovich/iStock)

A Bitcoin Billionaire Wants to Build The World's First Decentralised Bank on This Tiny Island

"Global trailblazers."

ZOE BERNARD, BUSINESS INSIDER
13 JUL 2018
 

Plans for the world's first decentralised bank are taking root in Malta.

According to Bloomberg, the project is backed by the bitcoin billionaire Changpeng Zhao's cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

 

Binance, which uprooted its operations to the tiny European island of Malta earlier this year, has been warmly welcomed by the country's prime minister, Joseph Muscat.

In March, Muscat tweeted that he had high hopes for his country's role within the blockchain industry:

"We aim to be the global trailblazers in the regulation of blockchain-based businesses and the jurisdiction of quality and choice for world class fintech companies," Muscat wrote.

The bank, called Founders Bank, will be unique in that it won't belong to a single corporation, person, or entity. Instead, it will be owned in part by anyone who purchases a portion of its token-based equity.

Fundraising for the project will take place on the blockchain equity platform Neufund.

There are still some regulatory issues that Malta, a country belonging to the European Union, will need to face, but Muscat seems largely optimistic about the project's viability.

 

"The concept sounds confusing right now, but I have no doubt that it will form the base of a new economy in the future," Muscat said in a recent speech.

"Just as we attribute value to pieces of paper, so too will future generations attribute value to electronic storage systems."

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

An "asteroid" discovered last year just turned out to be something way cooler
An "Asteroid" Discovered Last Year Just Turned Out to Be Something Way Cooler

Double the fun!

1 hour ago
A French farmer found an incredibly rare fossil and kept it secret for years
A French Farmer Found an Incredibly Rare Fossil And Kept It Secret For Years

He didn't want to be bothered.

1 hour ago
This video of a massive iceberg breaking off Greenland is relaxing and scary all at once
This Video of a Massive Iceberg Breaking Off Greenland Is Relaxing And Scary All at Once

Woah...

1 hour ago
Of course we should open that mysterious Egyptian sarcophagus, why on Earth not?
Of Course We Should Open That Mysterious Egyptian Sarcophagus, Why on Earth Not?

Archaeologists, don't listen to Twitter.

1 hour ago
An endangered blue whale has been slaughtered by Icelandic whalers, reports claim
An Endangered Blue Whale Has Been Slaughtered by Icelandic Whalers, Reports Claim

This is beyond infuriating.

6 hours ago
We now have even more evidence that herpes could trigger Alzheimer's disease
We Now Have Even More Evidence That Herpes Could Trigger Alzheimer's Disease

The brain is such an intricate system.

7 hours ago
Whoa, we now have X-rays that take colour images of the human body
Whoa, We Now Have X-Rays That Take Colour Images of The Human Body

The GIFs are so eerie.

8 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE