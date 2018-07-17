main article image
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin's Autonomous Flying Car Concept Is Sleek And Sexy

James Bond needs one of these.

SEAMUS BYRNE, /BEYOND
17 JUL 2018
 

In the age where companies like Terrafugia and Opener are actually building and testing flying cars, putting out a concept design and video can seem a bit cheeky.

But when it's Aston Martin, we can't help but drool a little. The company just oozes a classical style that is always nice to see in any vision of the future.

 

The concept is a departure from the effort to build a hybrid flyer that many others are focused on developing. The Volante Vision concept is pure VTOL aircraft with room for three.

According to Aston Martin, the design is about urban and "inter-city" luxury transport. It's also an autonomous hybrid-electric design, so should it come to life the passengers won't be in need of a pilot license to take the controls.

Here's the video:

We're loving the head-up display concept that would be overlaid on the windscreen, and the deep curve on that window design feels like it would give you an amazing view as you cruise above the worries of the world below.

If there's a complaint we get the feeling those rear seats offer less legroom than even the most budget economy class airline out there. But if it's for trips of around an hour or less we suppose we could cope if someone offered us a free lift.

Lift. It does give that phrase a fresh new meaning.

With companies like Uber currently working on plans to have flying fleets of on-demand transport hitting cities by 2020, now's the time for Aston Martin to turn these concepts into real working prototypes. 2020 is only 18 months away after all!

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

Volante vision topdown(Aston Martin)

 Volante vision hud(Aston Martin)

 Volante vision parking(Aston Martin)

 

More From ScienceAlert

A common blood pressure drug has been recalled because it's contaminated with a carcinogen
A Common Blood Pressure Drug Has Been Recalled Because It's Contaminated With a Carcinogen

Some patients have no option but to take it.

1 hour ago
Scientists have found a quadrillion tonnes of diamonds lurking deep beneath Earth's surface
Scientists Have Found a Quadrillion Tonnes of Diamonds Lurking Deep Beneath Earth's Surface

But there's a catch.

1 hour ago
A humble seaweed just changed what we know about Antarctica as the 'isolated continent'
A Humble Seaweed Just Changed What We Know About Antarctica as The 'Isolated Continent'

We have been wrong all this time.

1 hour ago
Scientists have discovered the earliest evidence of bread, and it's much older than we expected
Scientists Have Discovered The Earliest Evidence of Bread, And It's Much Older Than We Expected

Can we add it to the paleo diet now?

2 hours ago
Banning plastic doesn't always work. Here's what we should do instead
Banning Plastic Doesn't Always Work. Here's What We Should Do Instead

Plastic is not evil.

6 hours ago
BREAKING: CRISPR could be causing extensive mutations and genetic damage after all
BREAKING: CRISPR Could Be Causing Extensive Mutations And Genetic Damage After All

"It became clear that something unexpected was happening."

12 hours ago
These are the nuclear weapons terms we all keep hearing - here's what they really mean
These Are The Nuclear Weapons Terms We All Keep Hearing - Here's What They Really Mean

Do you know what fallout really is?

19 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE