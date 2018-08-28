main article image
ScienceAlert Deal: Become a Microsoft Excel Master With This Top-Rated Training Bundle

Know your way around the Microsoft Office Suite.

28 AUG 2018

Right up there with the Mr. Coffee machine, Microsoft Office is integral to virtually every company out there. And, while you've probably used a handful of its programs, chances are you're not using this powerful suite of tools to its full potential.

Taking the time to validate your skills with the Microsoft Office suite not only has the potential to boost your productivity, but it can be the deciding factor between a callback and a rejection on the job hunt.

The eLearnExcel & eLearnOffice School Bundle can get you started for only US$49.

As the name suggests, this collection is divided into two parts: eLearnExcel and eLearnOffice. CPD-certified and featuring more than 500+ lessons, eLearnExcel offers a comprehensive look at all things Excel, from automating your spreadsheets with macros to integrating VBA.

Meanwhile, eLearnOffice offers a broader look at Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access, and Calendar, and includes a Microsoft Skills Dashboard that you can use to assess and validate your Office know-how.

Plus, you can even link it to your resume to impress on the job hunt.

A lifetime subscription to the eLearnExcel & eLearnOffice School Bundle would normally run you US$1,198, but you can sign up here for only US$49, saving more than 90 percent off.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

