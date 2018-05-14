Bill And Ted 3 Is Really Real And All The Right People Are on Board

We often associate Cannes with the fanciest films around, but this year the news that 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' is now in pre-production is the showstopper in our books.

And yes, Alex and Keanu are absolutely starring in the roles that made them superstars.

In fact, the original creators are at the helm, and have been honing the concept for a third Bill & Ted for many years.

There's been plenty of talk from both Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves that they'd come back if it all fell into place over the years, but this is the final confirmation that the project is definitely happening.

So what can we expect from the Wyld Stallions 27 years down the space-time continuum?

According to Hollywood Reporter, where the news went official, it's going to be a story of middle age responsibilities getting in the way of delivering on their promise to become the band the future is built upon.

"They've written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it."

So how do Bill & Ted overcome such a problem? They go time travelling, of course!

So get hyped, but sit tight and let's hope it can live up to the hype our brains are already throwing at this thing.

Station.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.