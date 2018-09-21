Build Your Own Drone With These LEGO-Compatible DIY Kits

Do you remember receiving your very first Lego set when you were a kid? They were offered in a wide variety of projects, such as an X-wing from Star Wars or Batman's Batmobile.

Each Lego set comes with its own set of instructions that build a functional piece of art, but the beauty of Lego bricks is that you can completely disregard the instructions and build something unique.

Did you want to make a spaceship that can soar through the stars? Or perhaps you wanted to build a mythical dragon that rains fire on a defenseless party of knights. You could do that and much more with the right pieces.

Well, almost. If you wanted a Lego set that can truly take to the skies, you had to use your imagination.

Nowadays, drones are incredibly popular, and you can build your own flying creations with these Force Flyers DIU Building Block Drones for US$42.99.

PaulG Toys has combined the imagination of customizable block sets with the technology behind drones, allowing master builders to take flight with their creations.

The Force Flyers drones come with a guide to key STEM concepts such as aerodynamics and weight distribution. The pieces include 6-axis gyros that not only allow your creations to lift off but to pull off stunts such as weaving through obstacles and performing 360° flips.

The Force Flyers drones are constructed out of crash-resistant ABS plastic, so you don't have to worry about damaging your drone when first learning how to stabilise it.

The 600mAh battery provides up to 12 minutes of use, while the drone has a range of anywhere between 160 and 240 feet (48 to 73 metres), so you can take it out on the field for outdoor flights.

There are four Force Flyers drones: Space, Army, Fire Fighter, and Police. Each has its own unique design, so you can collect all four drones for you and your friends or build a massive fleet of drones if you have the income.

If you ever get bored of these designs, you can use your own Lego bricks to create a unique flyer based on the STEM principles shared in the guide.

Each Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drones are on sale on ScienceAlert Academy for US$42.99, or 14% off.

