Dennis Rodman Arrived For The Trump-Kim Summit Sponsored by a Marijuana Cryptocurrency Startup

If we ever needed visual confirmation of just how bizarre world diplomacy is in 2018, we now have it: in the spritely form of Dennis Rodman arriving in Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit in a marijuana cryptocurrency T-shirt.

Emblazoned in peace-themed PotCoin.com apparel – the bizarre corporate sponsor of Rodman's visit for the impending North Korea–US talks – the five-times NBA champion touched down in Singapore round midnight on Monday, telling reporters he was here "to see what's going on", and hoping "that things turn out to be well for everyone in the world".

Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore for the North Korea - U.S. denuclearization talks wearing a t-shirt advertising his trip's sponsor -- a marijuana cryptocurrency firm. pic.twitter.com/XPjQQEaMcx — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) June 11, 2018

While Rodman won't be part of the official summit, his presence on the sidelines looks to cap off a bizarre personal success story of sorts.

Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

The rebounding champ has for years visited North Korea, striking up an unlikely friendship with NK leader (and massive basketball fan) Kim Jong Un, in a series of pro-diplomacy overtures that – while decidedly controversial at times – look to have actually helped clinch this week's historic talks.

To all Americans and the rest of the world I'm honored to call @POTUS a friend. He's one of the best negotiators of all time and I'm looking forward to him adding to his historic success at the Singapore Summit. #Peace #Love #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #MakeTheWorldGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/3t3VBMSGaL — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

Not one to miss an opportunity to promote himself, Rodman has been pointing all this stuff out on his official Twitter the past week, highlighting his unique friendship with both leaders and reminding folks that he presented the NK regime with a copy of the Trump-penned The Art of the Deal almost exactly one year ago.

1 year ago June 15 I gave this book "Art of the Deal" to Minister Kim Il Guk in Pyongyang, NK. Hoping everyone reads it before the historic Singapore Summit on June 12. We've got the greatest negotiator of all time @realDonaldTrump to show the world how it's done#Peace #Love pic.twitter.com/ERxXNnR20k — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 9, 2018

It's a weird one, to be sure, and for lots of people on Twitter, it's all more proof that 2018 is just a little too out there, and none of us can get off the ride.

How sad; The Onion can't compete with reality. — Jac Higgins (@Vette73) June 11, 2018

Instantly becoming the most credible American in town. — David Clingingsmith (@dclingi) June 11, 2018

Is it "off-the-blockchain" or "block-off-the-chain"? — David Scruggs (@davescruggs) June 11, 2018

We've reached peak stupid — dan albert (@barelyburly) June 11, 2018

