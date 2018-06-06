main article image
A Massive Emoji Update Brings Diversity, Science, And So Much More

157 new symbols!

KIERAN CORCORAN, BUSINESS INSIDER
6 JUN 2018
 

Emoji depicting ginger people are making their way onto the internet, with a major update that starts rolling out today.

Cupcakes, superheroes, bagels, toilet paper, kangaroos, and llamas will also be included in Unicode's 11.0 update, which has an official launch date of June 5, 2018.

(Unicode/Business Insider)(Unicode/Business Insider)

The Unicode Consortium, which is in charge of creating new emoji, announced the changes in February.

 

A total of 157 new symbols will be added. The site Emojipedia broke them down in this YouTube video:

After the update, there will be a total of 2,823 emoji available, according to Emojipedia.

Though the emoji are technically available from Tuesday, don't expect to immediately see them on your devices. Different mobile systems and platforms will need to update before they can support the new symbols.

Some platforms, like Twitter, have historically done that very quickly, while Android and Apple devices have waited longer to fold the emoji into broader operating-system updates that could take several months.

As of early on the morning of June 5, Business Insider has yet to see any of the new emoji rendering properly on the internet.

We are getting in touch with the major platforms to find out when we can expect the new symbols to be here and usable.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

