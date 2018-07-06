main article image
Paul McCartney supported the changes (The White House)

Europe's Controversial Internet Copyright Laws Have Been Rejected at a First Vote

But it's far from over.

JAKE KANTER, BUSINESS INSIDER
6 JUL 2018
 

The European Parliament has voted to reject sweeping proposed changes to copyright law that threatened to tear the internet apart.

The proposals, which could have required the likes of Reddit to filter content and imposed a so-called link tax on firms including Google, have been sent back to the drawing board.

 

At a plenary session on Thursday morning, 318 members of the European Parliament voted against the changes, while 278 voted in favour. The German MEP Julia Reda, who campaigned against the changes, tweeted:

The vote basically means MEPs will have another chance to debate and amend Article 13 of the proposed EU Copyright Directive, which would force platforms such as Reddit and Facebook to examine and then censor user content that breaches copyright.

Article 11, another controversial element of the proposed laws, will also be debated again amid fears that it could impose a "link tax" on companies including Google for linking to publishers. Further debate will take place in September.

MEP Catherine Stihler of Scotland made a short speech against the changes before the European Parliament vote. She said she was in receipt of a petition signed by a million people and said the EU "owes it to citizens" to give the changes "the full debate necessary."

After the vote, she tweeted:

The Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has been a vocal critic of the copyright plans, with Wikipedia blacking out in parts of Europe to encourage users to campaign against the proposals. "We did it. You did it. Thank you," he tweeted after the vote.

Europe's broadcasters, publishers, and artists, including Sir Paul McCartney and James Blunt, backed the overhaul, saying it would level the playing field for rightsholders.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

A gang of suspected rhino poachers has been eaten by lions in South Africa
A Gang of Suspected Rhino Poachers Has Been Eaten by Lions in South Africa

The law of the savannah.

2 hours ago
Guys, our planet is on fire. Here are the all-time heat records set worldwide this week
Guys, Our Planet Is on Fire. Here Are The All-Time Heat Records Set Worldwide This Week

People are actually dying.

3 hours ago
These powerful new medical devices could make mercury leak out of your dental work
These Powerful New Medical Devices Could Make Mercury Leak Out of Your Dental Work

Yikes.

3 hours ago
This daring plan could rescue the trapped boys from Thailand's cave without any diving
This Daring Plan Could Rescue The Trapped Boys From Thailand's Cave Without Any Diving

But they don't have much time.

4 hours ago
We just found out spiders can use electricity to fly through the air
We Just Found Out Spiders Can Use Electricity to Fly Through The Air

OMG.

14 hours ago
More deadly viral outbreaks are occurring worldwide. Here's the ugly reason why
More Deadly Viral Outbreaks Are Occurring Worldwide. Here's The Ugly Reason Why

Very bad, not good at all.

21 hours ago
Your feelings of loneliness could be in your genes, new study reveals
Your Feelings of Loneliness Could Be in Your Genes, New Study Reveals

It's ok.

21 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE