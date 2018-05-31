Fallout 76 Is Official, But Is There a Twist?

The mystery is over in thankfully very short order and we've got our Fallout announcement.

Of course, our little journey into speculation yesterday was entirely inaccurate. Well, we did hit on the feeling that a 'New Vegas' style release could be on the cards and that does seem to be the case.

Fallout 76 looks to be a new story built on the Fallout 4 engine, this time as a leap back to the beginning of the entire Fallout saga. 76 speaks to the 300th anniversary of the American experiment - 2076, and Vault 76 is where you'll be coming from.

Watch the trailer and soak up the vibes.

A story back near the beginning of the war means back near the early, well, fallout. Searingly dangerous environments, utter chaos, not much in the way of life returning to the wilderness.

A very new experience in the Fallout experience (by contrast, other games have been set 200 years after the war).

But while we think about storylines, Kotaku's Jason Schreier has picked up news from "sources" that the game is likely to feature a new online RPG component.

Originally prototyped as a multiplayer version of Fallout 4 with the goal of envisioning what an online Fallout game might look like, Fallout 76 has evolved quite a bit over the past few years, those sources said.

There's more detail in Kotaku's piece, including where the studio may have found additional development talent with online know-how. Well worth a read.

We're cautious on the concept of a fully online experience - it's been two short years since Fallout 4 and building online RPGs is HARD. But if there are modes to go exploring in shared spaces and battle for resources, that could be an interesting angle.

Just don't make it Fallout Royale...

