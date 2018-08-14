main article image
(Mecum Auctions)

You Can Buy an Iconic Ferris Bueller 'Ferrari' at Auction Next Week!

If you have the means.

SEAMUS BYRNE, /BEYOND
14 AUG 2018
 

Life moves pretty fast. And so does this legendary vehicle straight off the set of Ferris Bueller - and it goes under the hammer next week!

While the car is dubbed a '1961 Ferrari 250 GT California' in the film, the three cars created for the film were, in fact, custom-built replicas.

 

But these cars are still gorgeous, under the hammer with a true label of the 1985 Modena GT Spyder California.

This is the third of the three cars, with a 5.0L V8 engine, and while Cameron's Dad in the film lovingly restored his Ferrari over three years, this film car has been given nine months of loving updates by the the original builder and President of the Modena Design company. Some impressive credentials.

Here's the car intro scene as a reminder of how pretty these replicas really are.

So what are they asking? The price guide puts this film classic at the $250,000-$300,000 range.

"Woah, for that kind of money I'll just buy the actual 250 GT California!" I hear some say... but it turns out if you really did want the real thing you need a LOT more dough.

One sold at auction in 2017 for $20,000,000. Suddenly the replica and all its '80s film prestige sounds like a steal.

This is the last of the three cars to be auctioned off after restorations and repairs, complete with chassis number 0003. So perhaps another won't be hitting the auctions any time again soon.

The car goes up for auction at Mecum Auctions as part of a large auction of collector cars (worth checking out some of the gorgeous cars in the auction listings) on August 25, so you have until then to see if you can scrounge up that quarter million.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

 

