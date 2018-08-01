main article image
Fortnite's Android Launch Might Be Exclusive to a New Samsung Device

BEN GILBERT, BUSINESS INSIDER
1 AUG 2018
 

The good news is that Fortnite is finally coming to Android. Its maker, Epic Games, says the Android version will arrive "this summer."

The bad news: It may be exclusive to a brand-new Samsung phone for its first month.

 

That's according to a recent report on XDA Developers, which says Fortnite will launch on Android on August 24 – exclusive to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 9 for its first month.

If accurate, that puts a wider Android launch on track for late September.

It would also be a huge get for Samsung.

The announcement is expected on August 9, the same day of Samsung's Unpacked event in New York City. Samsung has already teased the event, with all signs pointing to an unveiling of the latest Galaxy Note smartphone.

Samsung's Galaxy Note line is known for pioneering large format smartphone design – so-called "phablets" – and for including a stylus. It appears that, with the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung may be aiming for a gaming audience.

According to 9to5Google, anyone who orders a Galaxy Note 9 will get somewhere in the range of $US100 to $US150 worth of in-game cash ("V-bucks") for use in "Fortnite."

Hit Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is even rumoured to make an appearance at the phone's unveiling. 

After its first month of availability, when Fortnite is playable on more than one type of Android phone, the game may skip Google's ubiquitous Play Store. Instead, you'd download the game directly from the web.

 

If it sounds weird, that's because it's a little weird – most games and apps on Android are available in the Google Play Store.

Skipping the Play Store is simply a means of Epic Games getting around paying Google a cut of its profits from Fortnite – something that's become more meaningful than ever considering how much money is being made through Fortnite on just iOS.

Neither Samsung nor Epic Games offered a comment on this story.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

