Yes! Master Chief Returns in The Just Announced 'Halo Infinite'

How infinite is infinity when it's capitalised on the end of the name of a new game? Is this going to be Halo's final and ultimate form?

Whatever the case, we're hyped to see Master Chief's helmet make an appearance in the trailer for the new Halo Infinite, which dropped during Microsoft's Xbox press conference at E3 2018.

The trailer (just below, if you can't wait for me to stop throwing words at you) starts with a vibe that suggests a deeply organic wilderness, not at all like the space adventure we might expect. Only later do we see where we are and who's going to be along for the ride.

Halo Infinite is being developed by 343 Industries, the team that's been running all things Halo since Halo 4, and it's built on a new 'Slipspace' engine (which is a reference to Halo spacecraft engine tech, so it's very much an new in-house system).

No other details about timing or gameplay, but for now, we'll set our hype to 'optimistic' as we wait to find out more.

