Eight Reasons Why The Basic IPad Is a Better Choice Than The IPad Pro

Tossing up which way to go with a new iPad purchase? Worried you're missing out if you stick to the basic iPad? Worry no more! Here's all the reasons you need to feel good about skipping the Pro option.

1. Price is the most important consideration for many people - and the basic iPad looks highly appealing here

The most basic iPad starts at roughly half the price of the most basic iPad Pro.

Here's the full breakdown:

The higher-end iPad Pro models start getting into laptop territory, at least from a price perspective.

With that in mind, you'll need to consider whether or not the advantages of the iPad Pro make sense for you personally.

2. The iPad Pro has new display technology, but the standard iPad display is still incredibly high quality.

One of the biggest difference between the basic iPad and iPad Pro is the display.

The iPad Pro models have Apple's ProMotion technology, which is basically a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything generally look smoother, from scrolling webpages to watching videos. When you're using the Apple Pencil, it also makes it feel like you're really writing on paper, thanks to that enhanced refresh rate.

That said, the new 9.7-inch iPad still has the same Apple Pencil support, and everything - from watching videos to browsing the web - looks great on that Retina display, too.

You might notice a difference if you're holding the two different iPads side by side, but you're not missing much if your iPad doesn't have ProMotion.

3. The only accessory the 9.7-inch iPad can't connect with is Apple's Smart Keyboard, but you're not missing anything special there.

From an accessories standpoint, the most basic iPad can connect to almost everything the iPad Pro models can, thanks to the same Bluetooth and WiFi tech. It even supports Apple Pencil.

The only notable accessory that only works with the iPad Pro models, and not the basic iPad, is Apple's Smart Keyboard.

The iPad Pro's built-in Smart Connectors let the tablets pair to the Smart Keyboard automatically, which allows for seamless data and power transfer between the devices. Still, the Smart Keyboard costs a whopping $US160 to start (it's $US170 for the 12.9-inch iPad), and there are plenty of other more affordable keyboard covers for iPad that perform similarly.

Personally, I highly recommend Logitech's Slim Folio for iPad.

4. The 9.7-inch iPad display is a classic for a reason: Bigger screens aren't always better when it comes to tablets.

The very first iPad design from 2010 had a 9.7-inch display.

Since then, Apple has kept that same form factor and display size, even though it's added plenty of other-sized alternatives since then like the iPad Mini and iPad Pro.

Still, the 9.7-inch iPad seems to be the right iPad size for most people.

Based on all the reviews I've seen, including this one from my colleague Avery, I truly believe Apple got it right the first time with the 9.7-inch display, for both its size and portability. Having tried both iPad Pro models, I do like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but found their 12.9-inch iPad Pro too massive.



5. The iPad Pro models have better cameras - you can shoot videos in 4K, and record in super-slow motion in 240 frames per second - but how often are you going to be filming videos with an iPad?

You don't need 4K quality for your home movies, and hopefully you're not using your iPad to shoot videos in public. If you do that, please don't. It's embarrassing. Please just use your phone instead.

6. The iPad Pro models have better FaceTime cameras, but you're still getting HD quality on the most basic iPad.

The iPad Pro models can record video in 1080p HD; the most basic iPad can record in 720p HD. Unless you're filming yourself talking, or recording your FaceTime chats, 720p HD will be perfectly fine.

7. The basic 9.7-inch iPad and 10.5-inch iPad Pro actually weigh the same, but the 12.9-inch iPad is heavier than both of them.

If you're worried about missing out on the bigger screen size, consider this: The iPad is meant to be held, and bigger displays tend to be heavier.

Indeed, the 9.7-inch iPad and 10.5-inch iPad Pro are actually the same weight (around 1 pound), but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is considerably heavier at around 1.5 pounds. It may not seem like much, but the iPad is meant to be carried and held often, so the extra weight adds up.

8. No matter what you buy, you're getting the same experience - iOS - with the iPad Pros having no notable exclusive software features over the basic iPad.

The iPad and iPad Pro both run iOS, which means no matter what you buy, you're getting the same ecosystem, the same App Store, and the same updates straight from Apple.

Interestingly enough, there are no real notable iOS features that are exclusive to the iPad Pro, especially now that the basic iPad supports Apple Pencil.

The only notable difference: The iPad Pro models can support multitasking for three apps simultaneously; trying to multitask with three apps on the basic iPad will cause the two split-screen apps to grey out.

