Here's The 7 Biggest Announcements From The First 2 Days of E3 2018

E3 2018 is here.

It's the biggest gaming convention of the year, where the top gaming companies in the world showcase what's coming down the pipe for popular game consoles like the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

On Saturday and Sunday, we got our first big batch of announcements.

Microsoft held its big press conference to show off what's coming to the Xbox One, while publishers Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Devolver Digital also gave first looks at their exciting new games coming to multiple platforms.

If you missed any of the pressers, or if you just want a refresher on the highlights, here are the seven biggest announcements during the first weekend of E3 2018:

1. "Fallout 76" will be the first game in the post-apocalyptic series to take place entirely online, where every human you encounter in the game is another player.

"Fallout 76", in many ways, looks like another open-world "Fallout" game – truly massive – but it's set in West Virginia and lets you play with or against other online players.

Bethesda also announced more goodies for "Fallout" fans: The Power Armour Edition of "Fallout 76" will include an actual Power Armour Helmet you can wear or display in your living room – it lights up and everything – and the company's extremely popular mobile game "Fallout Shelter" is now available for free on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Here's the first trailer for "Fallout 76".

2. New "Elder Scrolls" games for every type of player.

Bethesda doubled down on its popular "Elder Scrolls" series with a slew of new games:

"Elder Scrolls Blades" is a first-person RPG designed for mobile devices like the iPhone, but Bethesda says it will also bring this game to every platform imaginable, including consoles, PC, and even mobile and high-end virtual-reality systems. The game will be free and arrives this fall.

"The Elder Scrolls Online" is getting two new expansions called "Wolf Hunter" and "Murkmire".

Bethesda is giving its "Elder Scrolls" card game",Elder Scrolls Legends", a big visual update and will release it for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall.

And, of course, what fans were waiting and hoping for: a true sequel to "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim", called "The Elder Scrolls VI".

Check out Bethesda's teaser for "The Elder Scrolls VI".

3. A new "Halo" game, called "Halo Infinite".

Fans have been playing "Halo" games for almost two decades now – the first arrived in 2001 – but there hasn't been a new game in the series since "Halo 5" in 2015.

We don't know much about this new game, but the Xbox chief Phil Spencer says it will be the biggest "Halo" adventure yet, and it looks as though it will feature all the mainstays fans love: beautiful environments, space marines fighting aliens, vehicles to get around, and, of course, the longtime series protagonist Master Chief.

Check out Microsoft's teaser for "Halo Infinite".

4. "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" is a new game from the makers of "Dark Souls" and "Bloodborne".

Despite the strange name, tons of people are excited for "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice".

It's made by From Software, the Japanese game company responsible for some of the most popular action games in the past two decades, including the "Dark Souls" series and the excellent PS4 exclusive "Bloodborne".

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" is thankfully reminiscent of the "Dark Souls" games in terms of combat, but the game provides extra mobility options so you can swing around the world with a grappling hook, ninja style.

Check out the trailer for "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice".

5. "Kingdom Hearts 3" mashes up the worlds of Disney and Square Enix once more — and it finally has a release date.

The release date for "Kingdom Hearts 3" was actually announced on Saturday night, but a full trailer for the game was featured at Microsoft's Xbox press conference, and fans went wild for it.

The new "Kingdom Hearts" game is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29 and will feature all-new areas inspired by Disney films such as 'Frozen', 'Tangled', 'Toy Story', and more.

Check out the trailer for "Kingdom Hearts 3".

6. Microsoft went all in on the "Gears of War" franchise with three new games.

"Gears Pop!" is a cute mobile game where all the characters from the "Gears of War" series are replaced by adorable Funko Pop-style figurines.

"Gears Tactics" is a turn-based strategy game similar to the "XCOM" series.

"Gears of War 5" is an all-new game in the popular series, featuring top-of-the-line visuals and cinematics and the same great action fans know and love.

Check out a trailer for "Gears of War 5".

7. "Cyberpunk 2077" is an all-new game from the makers of "The Witcher 3", which won numerous game of the year awards in 2015.

About five years ago, the Poland-based developer CD Projekt Red unveiled a trailer for its next game, "Cyberpunk 2077", and then went dark.

Now, we still don't have a firm release date, but we did get a gorgeous new trailer at E3.

And the company even hid a message inside to explain that being an independent studio – and one's own publisher – means "Cyberpunk 2077" won't be rushed out, even though the studio is much closer to shipping.

"Quality is the only thing that drives us", the company said.

Check out the incredible trailer for "Cyberpunk 2077".

Other notable highlights from the first two days of E3 2018:

Microsoft announced five new internal game studios. The company created one, called The Initiative, and announced acquisitions of four others: Undead Labs ("State of Decay"), Playground Games ("Forza Horizon"), Ninja Theory ("Hellblade"), and Compulsion Games ("We Happy Few").

Devolver Digital held another wacky press conference at E3 this year, where it lampooned gamers, other game companies, and things like lootboxes and cryptocurrencies. The biggest game announcement from Devolver though was a slow-motion shooter coming to PC and Nintendo Switch called "My Friend Pedro", which looks like Max Payne had a baby with Deadpool and put that character into an action-based 2D-sidescroller.

Electronic Arts held its press conference on Saturday where it unveiled (among other titles) "Battlefield V", two new "Star War" games, and the "Destiny"-like sci-fi shooter from BioWare called "Anthem", which arrives in February.

"Jump Force" is an all-new game that mashes together several different popular anime into a single game, including characters from "Dragon Ball Z" and "Naruto".

"Dying Light 2" for Xbox One features parkour, Paris, and lots of zombies.

A new "Battletoads" game is coming in 2019.

The beautiful-looking game "Cuphead" is getting an expansion in 2019.

The action-packed "Devil May Cry 5" is coming to consoles in spring 2019.

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider", the third entry in the recent reimagining of Lara Croft, will arrive on September 14.

"Forza Horizon 4" is a gorgeous game for car fans, whether you like racing or just exploring the great outdoors. This one's set in Britain and features changing seasons that all players experience together. It drops on October 2.

The post-apocalyptic first-person shooter "Metro Exodus" is coming out on February 22.

"Crackdown 3", which features futuristic cops and Terry Crews, will arrive on Xbox One in February 2019.

