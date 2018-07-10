Which Cryptocurrency Is The Best Investment? These Insiders Think It's Ethereum

When it comes to cryptocurrency investments, there's plenty of room for debate over which digital currency is the best bet.
But for one group of investors, the choice is clear: According to new data from New York-based law firm Foley and Lardner, a group of insiders say that among cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, Dash, and Monero, they believe Ethereum to be the best bet.
Foley and Lardner surveyed a mix of investors and business executives about trends relating to cryptocurrencies. Among the questions they asked was which digital currency they believed to be the best investment opportunity.
The most popular pick? Ethereum, the three-year-old blockchain technology that's been largely used as the foundation for decentralized applications.
It should be noted, however, that the margin of people who believe that Ethereum is a more worthwhile investment over bitcoin is slim: While 38% of respondents said they believed Ethereum was the better bet, 35 percent picked bitcoin as a preferable investment opportunity.
A mere 5 percent of respondents said they thought Ripple was the best investment, while only 2 percent said they would bet on Dash.
This article was originally published by Business Insider.
