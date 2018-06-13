main article image
Kim Kardashian Asked The Twitter CEO to Let Us Edit Our Tweets

Will @jack do it for Kim?

MATT WEINBERGER, BUSINESS INSIDER
13 JUN 2018
 

Kim Kardashian is taking on a new cause: Getting Twitter to let you edit tweets.

Over the weekend, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was spotted at Kanye West's 41st birthday party.

Kardashian, who is married to West, says via her own Twitter account that she took the opportunity to lobby Jack Dorsey for an edit button, and that he was receptive.

 

"I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye's bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button," Kardashian tweeted to her 60.1 million followers.

The lack of an edit functionality has been an infamous bugbear since Twitter first started: If you make a typo or a factual error, your only recourse is to delete the tweet and start again. For mega-popular users like Kardashian, where tweets can attract thousands of retweets and replies before an error is even noticed, it's a frustration.

"Now I see why I was invited!" Dorsey quipped in reply.

 

Twitter declined to comment when reached by Business Insider.

Still, Kardashian may have touched a nerve with Twitter users, judging by the swift and positive response to her tweet:

 

