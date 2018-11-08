Here's The Current Top 10 Programming Languages, And How to Master Them All

Coding is one of the most rewarding habits you can have in this internet dominated age. It allows you to collaborate with people online, help provide open source content to a new generation of internet users, and learn a valuable skill while you're at it.

Github (a software development platform) has just released an impressive set of stats on what coders have been up to in 2018.

One thing which caught our eye was the most popular coding languages this year.

So, to celebrate, here at ScienceAlert Academy we're counting down the top 10 most wanted coding languages, and showing you how to get started learning them.

1. Javascript

Along HTML and CSS, Javascript is the language that built the Internet. It's a pretty big deal.

It's also number one this year for the most popular language on Github.

We're offering the 2018 Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle right now with 11 courses to get you up to speed for only US$29.

2. Java

Think about some of your favorite web apps and games. Chances are Java plays a huge role in the code that makes them work.

It's an important core language that any aspiring programmer has to know.

You can currently get your hands on 58 hours of learning with the The Complete Java Bundle for only US$39.

3. Python

Python is still in the top ten fastest growing programming languages, even though it was first released all the way back in 1991.

With over 100 different Python assignments to complete this course will ensure you'll be able to write python code with ease. Learn how to test your solutions, fix bugs and how to build on and improve existing code - real-life coding skills that will set you up for life.

For a limited time only, sign up for The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle for US$39 - 95% off.

4. PHP





PHP and MySQL allow you to create interactive content to manage large amounts of data. By learning both you will be able to create login pages, forms, forums, manage user access to pages and much more.

These skills will allow you to create websites that are easy to use, yet highly functional in handling a whole lot of data.

We're currently offering The Compete PHP & MySQL Web Development Bundle, for only US$29.

5. C++

For large-scale application C++ is considered by many as the go to language - it is one of the programming languages that built Google!

This course will take you from the basic building blocks of C++ to building comprehensive projects. Once you understand the fundamentals of this vast programming language, all other coding will be easy.

For a limited time our readers can sign up to master this powerful and super portable language for 92% off, at US$44. Sign up for The Complete C++ Programming Bundle here.

6. C#

In high demand by employers, C# gives you a comprehensive programming foundation applicable to Java, Objective-C, PHP, and more.

This is a powerful, flexible language that underlies everything from business enterprise apps to compilers, making it a no-brainer to learn and master.

Over 35 lessons, this course can teach you how to build decision making capabilities into your program, how to organise and store data with arrays and collection and much more before consolidating your knowledge with a final project.

This amazing ScienceAlert deal is only available for a limited time. Sign up now to get 94% off.

7. TypeScript

Start building Angular 2 apps using TypeScript within minutes of this comprehensive, 7 hour course.

You'll learn this exciting new framework with hands-on lessons, and by building actual, real-world applications. Approved by Google Developer Expert, Todd Motto, this is the one-stop shop to master Angular 2.

Sign up for a limited time here for just US$46.

8. Linux Shell

Creating the perfectly coded program is super time intensive, but with BASH (Bourne Again Shell) command line interpreter you can streamline your process to produce productive systems in a fraction of the time.

This UNIX/Linux command line interpreter allows you to automate both simple and complex commands and the Eduonix team of industry professionals can teach you how to use it.

Sign up to the Linux Shell Programming for Beginners course now to become a faster programmer, and have employers knocking on your door to hire you.

9. C

To become an expert in C programming you need to understand pointers. With access to 84 hours of content 24/7 The Complete C Programming Bonus Bundle will ensure you understand pointers inside out - giving you the power to make programs that don't crash.

This course will teach you about computer memory, how it's allocated and how to avoid memory leaks, program crashes and other common problems.

For a limited time, you can access this bundle here, through ScienceAlert, for 95% off at just US$39.

10. Ruby on Rails

Once you've got the basics in coding down, you can use Ruby on Rails to tie it all together and create impressive projects.

Ruby on Rails is one of the most commonly sought after skills by employers due to its powerful flexibility as an all-purpose programming language.

This web application framework is designed for rapid prototyping, allowing you to efficiently churn out and build site concepts.

With 106 hours of practical training, this course takes you from development and production to testing your final product - giving you the keys to make programming a breeze and the lifetime access will ensure everything you learn remains at your fingertips in years to comes.

You can sign up to The Compete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle for just US$39.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.