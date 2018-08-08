main article image
(Childish Gambino/Youtube)

Guess How Little Musicians See of Music Industry Revenue?

Could Spotify and Apple become the new labels?

JOHN LYNCH, BUSINESS INSIDER
8 AUG 2018
 

Recording artists received just 12 percent of the US$43 billion that the music industry generated in 2017, according to a Citigroup report published on Monday, and led by analyst Jason B. Bazinet.

 

US$43 billion matches a 12-year peak that the industry hasn't hit since 2006, the report said.

The proportion of the total music industry revenue artists are capturing has actually risen since 2000, when artists took home only a 7 percent share of the revenue.

But this increase is due in large part to the growth of concerts and touring as a revenue stream that is largely distinct from the intermediary of their music labels.

Artists are still taking home a meagre share of the increasing revenues in streaming for their music, where music labels and music streaming services act as intermediaries.

The report shows that "consumer outlays," which includes streaming, concert sales, and purchased music, generated an all-time high of more than US$20 billion last year.

But music businesses, including labels and publishers, took almost US$10 billion, while artists received just US$5.1 billion, the "bulk" of which came from touring.

The report anticipates (and is likely to spur calls for more) "organic forms of vertical integration" in the industry, where existing music providers like Spotify and Apple Music could "organically morph into music labels," allowing artists to capture more of their music's value by releasing their work directly with the services.

 

The group concluded the report by highlighting an alternative voice in the industry, with a commentary from Bjorn Niclas, cofounder of Choon, a cryptocurrency-based music streaming service.

"Currently artists are at the end of the line," Niclas said in the report. "They get the smallest piece of the pie even though they are the ones creating the content. In any other industry you typically see much better returns and margins."

Read the report here.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

These cities have the nicest weather in America, according to science
These Cities Have The Nicest Weather in America, According to Science

Almost too good to be true.

5 hours ago
Bizarre phenomenon that intrigued Leonardo Da Vinci can finally be explained
Bizarre Phenomenon That Intrigued Leonardo Da Vinci Can Finally Be Explained

The shape of water.

6 hours ago
Here's what you should actually take for a cold, according to science
Here's What You Should Actually Take For a Cold, According to Science

It's not what you think.

6 hours ago
Electromagnetic waves are 1 million times stronger around Jupiter's moon Ganymede
Electromagnetic Waves Are 1 Million Times Stronger Around Jupiter's Moon Ganymede

And scientists don't know why.

7 hours ago
Spider Venom Could Treat A Devastating Form of Childhood Epilepsy
Spider Venom Could Treat a Devastating Form of Childhood Epilepsy

Scary, yet awesome.

7 hours ago
Insanely intense X-ray lasers have recorded nanoplasma generation for the first time
Insanely Intense X-Ray Lasers Have Recorded Nanoplasma Generation For The First Time

Wow.

10 hours ago
These 9 amazing graphs reveal how life is actually getting better for billions of people
These 9 Amazing Graphs Reveal How Life Is Actually Getting Better For Billions of People

Things aren't as bad as you think.

10 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE