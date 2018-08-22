main article image
(Jochen Teufel/Wikimedia)
/Beyond

Apple Has a New Mac Mini And a Redesigned MacBook Air Coming Soon, According to Reports

It's been a long time.

DAVE SMITH, BUSINESS INSIDER
22 AUG 2018

Apple isn't giving up on its affordable Mac offerings.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple plans to release a new MacBook Air and a "professional-focused upgrade to the Mac mini" later this year.

 

Fans of the Mac Mini have recently pointed out that it's been sorely neglected: It's been about four years since the last meaningful update.

The US$500 computer doesn't have a screen, but you can plug it into any computer monitor you have lying around the house, add a keyboard and mouse, and boom, you have an affordable Mac computer.

According to Bloomberg, the new model will have pro users in mind with "new storage and processor options," which means it will likely be more expensive than previous Mac Mini offerings.

But the new Mac everyone will likely be focusing on will be Apple's new laptop, which Bloomberg says will look similar to the MacBook Air, but with thinner bezels, or borders, around the display.

It's unclear if this laptop will be a MacBook Air, or the spiritual successor to the 12-inch MacBook that Apple launched in 2015, which was perceived as a replacement to the MacBook Air.

With regards to the screen, Bloomberg says to expect a 13-inch "Retina" display with a "higher resolution … that Apple uses on other products".

 

This could mean Apple is using the same Super Retina Display on the new MacBook as it uses in the iPhone X, which features high brightness, a wide colour gamut, and an extremely high contrast ratio for deeper blacks.

Bloomberg's sources did not say when to expect the new computers to launch, but in the years when Apple has announced new Mac computers in the fall months, it has typically chosen October – after the unveiling and launch of the new iPhones.

Mac users already have much to look forward to with macOS Mojave, the new software coming to Mac computers later this year. But this new hardware, which sounds like it's aimed towards students and consumers looking for an affordable computer, would be a cherry on top.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
The Trump administration's revised Clean Power Plan will make pollution worse
Politics & Society
The Trump Administration's Revised Clean Power Plan Will Make Pollution Worse

Says the EPA's own data.

6 hours ago
International climate change reports are dangerously misleading, says eminent scientist
Politics & Society
International Climate Change Reports Are Dangerously Misleading, Says Eminent Scientist

Caution has its risks, too.

10 hours ago
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Thinks He Has A Better Idea Than Trump's Space Force
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Thinks He Has a Better Idea Than Trump's Space Force

But not everyone is so sure.

14 hours ago
The Trump administration keeps losing environmental court cases
Politics & Society
The Trump Administration Keeps Losing Environmental Court Cases

Three losses in three days.

15 hours ago
More From ScienceAlert
Ancient Maya landscape never recovered from deforestation thousands of years ago
ENVIRONMENT
Ancient Maya Landscape Never Recovered From Deforestation Thousands of Years Ago

Our actions will far outlive us.

17 minutes ago
Quantum weirdness just got reinforced with an experiment billions of years in the making
PHYSICS
Quantum Weirdness Just Got Reinforced With an Experiment Billions of Years in The Making

Spookier than ever.

33 minutes ago
Coconut oil is "pure poison", says Harvard professor
HEALTH
Coconut Oil Is "Pure Poison", Says Harvard Professor

Healthy superfood? Nah.

56 minutes ago
The oldest, thickest Arctic sea ice is breaking for the first time on record
ENVIRONMENT
The Oldest, Thickest Arctic Sea Ice Is Breaking For The First Time on Record

Scary. Really scary.

1 hour ago
Here's what you need to know about the next total solar eclipse
SPACE
Here's What You Need to Know About The Next Total Solar Eclipse

No such thing as being too prepared.

5 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE