main article image
(MerMay.com)

Our Favourite Mermaids of #MerMay Are Quite The Emotional Rollercoaster

So many cutes!

TESSA KOUMOUNDOUROS, /BEYOND
29 MAY 2018
 

What such great fortune that we've launched /Beyond in the midst of the most auspicious of fantasy art challenges: MerMay.

Huh? MerMay?? You may ask. Well, according to the website, MerMay is a "month-long celebration of creativity, community and above all... MERMAIDS".

 

While images of mermaids first appeared in the Mesopotamia region back in the Babylonia period from around 1800 BCE, we still can't seem to get enough of them.

Artists across the interwebs are currently bringing to life their own flights of mermaid fancies, for all our viewing pleasure.

There's even a list of prompts to follow in case the artists get creator's block, and the MerMays are being shared across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

As for the rest of us less creative folk, we're encouraged to like and share our favourite MerMay creations. So as requested, here are some of the MerMay's that captured our interest.

The most adorable

Naaaw, how sweet...

And sooo romantic:

The most creative

Wow! This lionfish man looks as deadly as his disastrously invasive and venomous real counterparts.

 

A post shared by Andrew Mar (@andrewkmar) on

Who wouldn't love a kickass knitting nanna turtle?


Leafy seadragons are incredibly stunning animals, and so, it seems, are their mer-quivalents.

 

A post shared by Emily R. (@deer.ace) on

Whoa, so many of these species being mermified are threatened or endangered.

Some sea turtles species are being born mostly female due to climate change, the seadragon's home of sea grass beds are fast vanishing, not to mention the entire planet's oceans are drowning in plastic

Oh sorry, things got a little dark there. Ahem... back to the fun stuff!

We've saved the best 'till last, of course:

Reverse mermaids!

We <3 you too sexy blobfish man.

 

A post shared by Erin Morris (@eemorrisart) on

Aren't they just hysterical?

Anyone with a penchant for aquatic artistry is welcome to add their creativity to the hashtag before the end of the month.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Some people think that online bots should have free speech rights
Some People Think That Online Bots Should Have Free Speech Rights

Hmmmmmm.

1 hour ago
We just got a huge step closer to finding the mysterious origins of the Inca civilisation
We Just Got a Huge Step Closer to Finding The Mysterious Origins of The Inca Civilisation

When myths and genetics combine.

1 hour ago
What you need to know about "black salve", a horrifying alternative medicine used for cancer
What You Need to Know About "Black Salve", a Horrifying Alternative Medicine Used For Cancer

Don't Google any pictures.

2 hours ago
A NASA astronaut reveals the horrors of going to the toilet in space
A NASA Astronaut Reveals The Horrors of Going to The Toilet in Space

Sometimes they have to deal with actual 'floaters'.

4 hours ago
One hand of this 150-year-old baby mummified, while the rest of its body did not. Here's why
One Hand of This 150-Year-Old Baby Mummified, While The Rest of Its Body Did Not. Here's Why

An archaeological mystery.

4 hours ago
We just found the best target for finding fossils from ancient life on Mars
We Just Found The Best Target For Finding Fossils From Ancient Life on Mars

Ooooooooooh.

19 hours ago
A doctor is being slammed for selling MP3 files as a 'homeopathic' cure for Ebola
A Doctor Is Being Slammed For Selling MP3 Files as a 'Homeopathic' Cure For Ebola

And swine flu. And SARS. And cholera...

19 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE