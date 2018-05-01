Our Favourite Mermaids of #MerMay Are Quite The Emotional Rollercoaster

What such great fortune that we've launched /Beyond in the midst of the most auspicious of fantasy art challenges: MerMay.

Huh? MerMay?? You may ask. Well, according to the website, MerMay is a "month-long celebration of creativity, community and above all... MERMAIDS".

While images of mermaids first appeared in the Mesopotamia region back in the Babylonia period from around 1800 BCE, we still can't seem to get enough of them.

Artists across the interwebs are currently bringing to life their own flights of mermaid fancies, for all our viewing pleasure.

There's even a list of prompts to follow in case the artists get creator's block, and the MerMays are being shared across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

As for the rest of us less creative folk, we're encouraged to like and share our favourite MerMay creations. So as requested, here are some of the MerMay's that captured our interest.

The most adorable

Naaaw, how sweet...

#mermay Day 14. You don't need hands to hug 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/Mb0FNVmzUA — Raissa Figueroa (@rizzyfig) May 14, 2018

And sooo romantic:

its that time of the year again where i revisit surfer/dancer hoseok and catshark mermaid yoongi in honor of #mermay _(:'3」∠) #sope #yoonseok #btsfanart pic.twitter.com/LrkmZRxD1D — chelsea 🍊 HOSEOK WITH A FAKE EARRING !!!!!!!!!!!! (@caramoccii) May 3, 2018

The most creative

Wow! This lionfish man looks as deadly as his disastrously invasive and venomous real counterparts.

A post shared by Andrew Mar (@andrewkmar) on May 5, 2018 at 6:31am PDT

Who wouldn't love a kickass knitting nanna turtle?



Leafy seadragons are incredibly stunning animals, and so, it seems, are their mer-quivalents.

A post shared by Emily R. (@deer.ace) on May 1, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

Whoa, so many of these species being mermified are threatened or endangered.

Some sea turtles species are being born mostly female due to climate change, the seadragon's home of sea grass beds are fast vanishing, not to mention the entire planet's oceans are drowning in plastic…

A post shared by Liane Langenbach (@liane.langenbach) on May 5, 2018 at 4:32am PDT

Oh sorry, things got a little dark there. Ahem... back to the fun stuff!

We've saved the best 'till last, of course:

Reverse mermaids!

We <3 you too sexy blobfish man.

A post shared by Erin Morris (@eemorrisart) on May 3, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

Aren't they just hysterical?

Anyone with a penchant for aquatic artistry is welcome to add their creativity to the hashtag before the end of the month.

