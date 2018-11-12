Our Top 9 Early Black Friday Deals For Knowledge Lovers

Black Friday is one of the biggest days of the year when it comes to great savings.

But this year we've decided to start early, offering 9 of the most popular products on the ScienceAlert store for huge discounts, so you can get started ticking off your holiday season lists now... or just buy yourself some treats.

If you've been looking to learn a new language, become a data science expert, protect yourself with a VPN, master speed-reading, or simply want to buy some cool tech swag (solar-powered phone charger, anyone?) we've got you covered.

Stone River eLearning: Lifetime Membership

Consistently one of the best-selling products on the ScienceAlert Academy store, Stone River eLearning lifetime membership makes sure you never stop learning. Literally.

Stone River eLearning offers courses dedicated to all things tech. You can learn about SQL, the Adobe Suite, 2D game development, and many more valuable professional tools.

There's also extensive resources on coding, so you can learn essential languages like Java, Python, HTML, CSS, to name a few. With a lifetime membership, you'll have access to all 170 of Stone River's courses across 2,000 hours of content.

Lifetime memberships also come with additional perks such as unlimited free certification exams, personal guidance on what to learn, and a 1-year subscription to CodeMag.

Usually our best offer for lifetime membership is US$59, but for a limited time we're offering an early Black Friday deal of US$49.

Universal Waterproof Solar Charger (Black)

This waterproof solar charger is one of our favourite products - it allows you to escape off the grid for a few days but still power your phone.

Harnessing solar energy it powers up to two devices, and the charger is also waterproof which means it's perfect for camping trips or beach days.

Sure it's not going to save you on your power bill, but the 5,000 mAh battery is more than capable of fully recharging a smartphone after soaking up the Sun's rays. No need to go inside at all next summer!

We're offering the charger in black for US$10.99 for a limited time.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription (3 Languages)

Most of us want to learn another language, but starting so late in life can make it challenging.

One of the fastest ways to get started is with speech recognition app Mondly, which listens to your words or phrases to help you learn real, usable phrases and words out of the 33 available languages – from Arabic to Swedish and most languages in between.

There's no stuffy textbooks and grammar lessons, simply useful conversation practice in a fun setting to get you feeling confident in record speed.

The bad news is that Mondly is currently only available to Android users.

But the good news is that with our early Black Friday sale you can get a lifetime subscription that allows you to learn up to 3 languages for just US$39.99 (our normal lowest price is US$59.99).

Windscribe VPN: Lifetime Pro Subscription

With today's data security challenges, we all need a VPN now more than ever.

But Windscribe is consistently one of our best-sellers because it promises to be more than a VPN.

Not only can you remove ads from your everyday browser experience, but you can also unblock websites and protect your data and geolocation.

You also only need to set it up once and it works forever, no messing with settings each time you browse the web.

We're now offering a Lifetime Pro subscription for just US$59. Buy it now and avoid having to think about ads or location blockers again.

The Essential MATLAB & Simulink Certification Training Bundle

MATLAB is one of the most popular tools used in data analysis - if you haven't heard of it, it's a numerical computing language that's crucial across hundreds of science and engineering fields.

That might sound boring, but it's anything but. Basically, MATLAB allows you to develop machine learning algorithms, visualize data, and create complex simulations. All skills that are important in the work environments of the future.

The Essential MATLAB & Simulink Bundle features 5 crash courses covering these topics and more - no prior knowledge required.

Some of the topics you'll encounter are Support Vector Machines, Ensembles, Performance Evaluation, and K-Means. This course provides hands-on experience using a malware analysis project.

You'll also learn how to use MATLAB in conjunction with Microsoft Excel and Simulink, a tool that allows users to rapidly create virtual prototypes and models.

By the end of the courses, you'll learn how to design the cruise control system for a Tesla Model S and how to establish the mathematical model for an electric motor... which is pretty badass.

We're offering the entire bundle for just US$29 right now.

The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle

Data science is one of the big career buzzwords of 2018 - with the world accumulating data at an exponential rate, businesses need more and more people to make sense of all this information.

Tableau 10 is a data visualization tool and it's changed the way companies work with data. It allows you to sort through mounds of seemingly random data and sort it into clear and focused insights, and it's become an important tool for future graduates and job candidates to know.

This bundle of 5 courses is for people with no experience whatsoever in Tableau 10, and takes you through the basics before teaching you how to master the software to get business insights and influence decision-making.

The bundle is available in our early Black Friday sale for just US$12, which means you can now master an awesome skill for your career for roughly the same price as a fancy breakfast green bowl.

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera

Home security cameras are designed to give you peace of mind, but all that goes out the window if a hacker manages to tap into your feed.

It's a scenario that's more realistic than ever these days, and one way to protect yourself is to get a fully encrypted camera such as the iPM World Wireless IP Camera.

It offers fully encrypted, 360 degree viewing potential, has infrared night vision, and you can view footage from your smartphone.

You can also control and rotate the camera from your phone too, and it's small enough to fit discreetly in most spots, so you can stealthy keep an eye on what's going on at home or in the office.

The camera is on sale now as part of our Black Friday early offerings for just US$41.99.

Note: it only ships to the US.

The 2018 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle: Lifetime Subscription

We all have that stack of books on our bedside table to get through, and not enough hours in the day.

If your resolution for 2019 is to read more books, then you're going to need to learn how to speed read - and this bundle can help.

The 2018 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle can help you optimize your reading abilities.

This collection features two tools to help triple your reading speed.

First, 7 Speed Reading EX 2018 is a training resource that's designed to help you get rid of bad reading habits that slow you down, and hone in on techniques that are designed to improve comprehension.

You'll learn from world-leading experts via video tutorials, and you can access more than 20,000 books for free right on the platform. You'll also get tips on how to take care of your eyes and body through the speed-reading process.

Next, Spreeder CX 2018 is a rapid serial visual presentation (RSVP) e-reader that helps you read better by reducing eye movement and ultimately simulating a natural reading flow.

You just upload URLs, documents or e-books, or paste text in the app, and the e-reader will display text at a rate that will help you get through your reading faster.

We're offering the bundle for just US$14.99 for a limited time.

1080p HD Waterproof WiFi Wireless Endoscopic Camera

We have to admit, this product was a surprise hit in the ScienceAlert store this year. But apparently everyone needs a super-bendy endoscopic camera in their lives.

The 1080p HD Waterproof WiFi Wireless Endoscopic Camera is ideal for those places you can't reach, and times you need to see a problem to know how to fix it - such as a clogged drain, faulty engine, or some other tight space.

But what makes this tiny waterproof camera special is that it connects straight to your smartphone.

It has an adjustable LED light, too, so it's fine in the dark, and is 3 metres (9.8 feet) long, so accessibility shouldn't be an issue.

We're offering it cheaper than ever before during our pre Black Friday sale, for just US$34.99.

Please note, this product only ships to the US.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.