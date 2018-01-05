 

We're About to See a Rare Moon That Hasn't Appeared For More Than 150 Years

This hasn't happened since 31 March 1866.

PETER FARQUHAR, BUSINESS INSIDER
5 JAN 2018
 

If you were awestruck by the New Year's Day super moon, hold onto your pants.

On January 31, around midnight, the full moon will not only be super, it will be a blue moon and a blood moon.

 

The blue moon comes as it will be the second full moon in a month. That happens every two and a half years, hence the saying "once in a blue moon".

But wait, wait – these two celestial events, the blue moon and the super moon, will also coincide with a total lunar eclipse.

And with Earth in between the Sun and the Moon, sunlight has to pass through the Earth's atmosphere, which scatters the green to violet light more than it scatters the red light. So the Moon appears red – a blood moon.

That's three big Moon moments on one glorious night for skywatchers. The best place to see it, according to Space.com, will be in central and eastern Asia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia.

The last time all three events lined up this perfectly was more than 150 years ago. According to the Canon of Lunar Eclipses, the last time humans saw a total eclipse of a blue moon was 31 March 1866.

The US will miss out on the full spectacle as the eclipse will happen too close to the Moon setting.

You can see where the eclipse will be visible in the graphic below. 

The Northern hemisphere times can be found here. For Australia, the point of greatest eclipse occurs at around 23:30 AEDT. The totality will last around 1 hour and 16 minutes.

lunar eclipse 31 january 2018NASA

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists are investigating facial exercises to make you look younger
Scientists Are Investigating Facial Exercises to Make You Look Younger

It's as weird as it sounds.

1 hour ago
This 400-year-old mummy could change our understanding of Hepatitis B
This 400-Year-Old Mummy Could Change Our Understanding of Hepatitis B

It's been around a lot longer than we thought.

1 hour ago
Here's how often you should wash your bath towel
Here's How Often You Should Wash Your Bath Towel

It's not as clean and fresh as you think it is.

4 hours ago
Hidden 'dead zones' in the ocean have quadrupled since the '50s, and that's really bad
Hidden 'Dead Zones' in The Ocean Have Quadrupled Since The '50s, And That's Really Bad

The ocean is suffocating.

5 hours ago
What would happen if you only ate meat?
What Would Happen if You Only Ate Meat?

It's not as much fun as you'd think.

6 hours ago
The largest prime number to date has been discovered and it's hurting our brains
The Largest Prime Number to Date Has Been Discovered And It's Hurting Our Brains

Meet the 50th Mersenne prime.

6 hours ago
China will be carrying insects and plants to the surface of the Moon this year
China Will Be Carrying Insects And Plants to The Surface of The Moon This Year

It begins.

7 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE