main article image
(gawrav/iStock)

Weird Reports Suggest Samsung's Messaging App Could Be Sending Pictures at Random

Eeeeeek!

HAYLEY TSUKAYAMA, THE WASHINGTON POST
5 JUL 2018
 

A handful of Samsung smartphone owners say that their phones have sent their stored photos to their contacts completely on their own.

The problem appears to stem from Samsung Messages, as first reported by Gizmodo.

 

Samsung Messages is the default messaging app on Samsung phones. The few reports of this bug indicate that the phones are sending the messages without the app recording any trace of an outgoing message.

It's not clear how many people have reported this happening, but if it is a bug, it would be a major privacy violation.

"We are aware of the reports regarding this matter and our technical teams are looking into it. Concerned customers are encouraged to contact us directly at 1–800-SAMSUNG," Samsung said in a statement.

The company did not propose a solution to the problem.

The complaints have gained traction on Reddit, in sections dedicated solely to Samsung phones. One Samsung Galaxy S9 user on the social platform last week said a Galaxy S9+ sent the entire contents of its photo gallery to that person's girlfriend.

There was a record of the message in that person's phone carrier logs but not within the app. Other Reddit posters have said their wives or other people on their shared family plans have received similar messages from other phones including the Note 8.

In all cases, it appears the photos were sent to people on the phone owners' contacts list.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 

More From ScienceAlert

A gang of suspected rhino poachers has been eaten by lions in South Africa
A Gang of Suspected Rhino Poachers Has Been Eaten by Lions in South Africa

The law of the savannah.

2 hours ago
Guys, our planet is on fire. Here are the all-time heat records set worldwide this week
Guys, Our Planet Is on Fire. Here Are The All-Time Heat Records Set Worldwide This Week

People are actually dying.

3 hours ago
These powerful new medical devices could make mercury leak out of your dental work
These Powerful New Medical Devices Could Make Mercury Leak Out of Your Dental Work

Yikes.

3 hours ago
This daring plan could rescue the trapped boys from Thailand's cave without any diving
This Daring Plan Could Rescue The Trapped Boys From Thailand's Cave Without Any Diving

But they don't have much time.

4 hours ago
We just found out spiders can use electricity to fly through the air
We Just Found Out Spiders Can Use Electricity to Fly Through The Air

OMG.

14 hours ago
More deadly viral outbreaks are occurring worldwide. Here's the ugly reason why
More Deadly Viral Outbreaks Are Occurring Worldwide. Here's The Ugly Reason Why

Very bad, not good at all.

21 hours ago
Your feelings of loneliness could be in your genes, new study reveals
Your Feelings of Loneliness Could Be in Your Genes, New Study Reveals

It's ok.

21 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE