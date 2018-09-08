Today's Deal: Get 100+ Hours of Computer Science Training

With thousands of apps and programs being launched each year, there's no better time to become a developer.

However, traditional schooling and coding bootcamps can be expensive and time-consuming.

Instead, you can teach yourself how to code with the 2019 Complete Computer Science Bundle for only US$39.

This bundle contains 11 courses designed for all skill levels, and it features lessons on some of the most popular coding languages used today, such as Python, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

The bundle also includes specialized lectures such as building voice apps for Alexa and building custom chatbots for your website with Google DialogFlow.

Once you build a solid coding foundation, you'll need to prove yourself to potential employers. Break Away: Programming and Coding Interviews will help you prepare for programming tests by introducing you to linked list questions, general programming problems.

The 2019 Complete Computer Science Bundle usually costs US$1,450.99, but you can find it here for US$39, or 97% off.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.