Deal

ScienceAlert Deal: Get a Lifetime of Game Design Training For Under US$60

Learn from the best.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
22 AUG 2018

You've likely considered what it would be like to make your own video game; right before thoughts of learning how to code and use animation software made you drop that dream like a live Bob-omb from Super Mario.

However, game design isn't as tough as you think - as long as you're learning from the right people.

The School of Game Design can help you make your first game with more than 120 hours of tutorials taught by real industry professionals. Lifetime memberships are on sale for US$59 today.

With a lifetime membership, you'll get complete access to an extensive training library filled with resources to help you make advanced 2D and 3D games that you can publish anywhere.

You'll foster skills in coding and digital artistry and explore computer modeling and animation.

You'll receive support from professionals with more than 16 years of industry experience and have unlimited access to thousands of dollars in royalty-free game art and textures that you can use to make your own game.

Lifetime memberships to the School of Game Design would normally run you US$5,990, but you can sign up today for only US$59, more than 90 percent off the usual price.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

