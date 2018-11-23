ScienceAlert Deal: Here Are The Top 15 Black Friday Offers

Black Friday is here, but you don't need to brave the lines in order to get great deals. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from our shop, available at rock bottom pricing today. Grab yours while supplies last!

15. Star Wars Propel Drone: Collector's Edition

MSRP: US$149.95 | Normally: US$49.99 | Today: US$39.99 w/ code BFSAVE20 at checkout

These collector's edition Star Wars drones use reverse propulsion technology and can reach speeds up to 35 mph (56 km/h). There are three models available, and make the perfect gift for the Star Wars fan on your shopping list.

14. School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership

MSRP: US$5990 | Normally US$59 | Today: US$35.40 w/ code BFSAVE40

Have you ever wanted to build your own game? But where would you even start? The School of Game Design has courses for developers of all skill levels and can help you learn game development and design at your own pace.

There's a huge online library of step-by-step training videos by expert instructors, plus you'll have access to royalty-free game art and textures to use in your own games.

13. uTalk

MSRP: US$390 | Normally: US$29.99 | Today: US$24.99

Are you ready to learn a new language… or six?

With uTalk, you can learn real practical vocab easily from your smartphone, laptop or tablet. uTalk's language programs let you understand how native speakers actually talk so you'll be able to navigate through your next vacation like a real local.

12. Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & UV Sanitizing Charging Base

MSRP: US$260 | Normally: US$49.99 | Today: US$39.99 w/ code BFSAVE20

A normal toothbrush just won't cut it forever to look after those pearly whites. Brushing at a whopping 40,000 strokes per minute, the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush blasts away plaque and polishes your teeth.

It has also got a 30-second area change alert and two-minute smart auto timer to make sure you're not skimping on your teeth.

11. The Ultimate Excel Bootcamp Bundle

MSRP: US$1380 | Normally: US$39 | Today: US$23.40 w/ code BFSAVE40

Excel is one of the most powerful software tools, and while you may have some basic understanding of its functions, this 70+ hour training bundle will help you fully unlock the potential this powerful tool has to offer. Get it for this low Black Friday price today!

10. Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 6

MSRP: US$299 | Normally: US$29.99 | Today: US$18 w/ code BFSAVE40

Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 6 is the professional solution for designers, draftsmen, landscapers, and more to plan, visualize and communicate design ideas professionally and fuss-free.

9. EcoQube Frame + Seed Packs

MSRP: US$79.99 | Normally: US$66.99 | Today: US$53.59 w/ code BFSAVE20

EcoQube Frame is the world's first vertical microgreen garden. It's handcrafted with sustainable bamboo, food-safe acrylic, and eco-friendly seed pads, providing the perfect growing conditions for each plant type and ensuring a sizable harvest year-round.

Just add water, and in as early as a week, you can dig into your own, homegrown micro-veggies!

8. Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight

MSRP: US$89.95 | Normally: US$28 | Today: US$22 w/ code BFSAVE20

This slick multi-function radio will catch the NOAA weather broadcast 24 hours/day, and is self-sufficient, drawing power from solar panels or a built-in hand crank so you'll never have to worry about recharging.

You should have one in case of any emergency situation, so grab one at this low price today.

7. Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle

MSRP: US$449 | Normally: US$140 | Today: US$112 w/ code BFSAVE20

Raspberry Pi is the computing preferred platform for many DIY makers thanks to its versatility and relative ease of use.

This complete starter kit includes all the hardware you'll need to get started, plus 10 hours of beginner-friendly training to get you started, making it the perfect gift for the Tinkerer on your list.

6. EarDial: The Invisible Smart Earplugs for Live Music

MSRP: US$33 | Normally: US$19.99 | Today: US$15.99 w/ code BFSAVE20

This comfortable, discreet hearing protection was specially designed for loud music environments. It filters harmful frequencies so you can still enjoy the music and chat with your friends without damaging your ears.

They even come with a handy keychain carrying case so they'll never be far out of reach.

5. Animatron Studio Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: US$1000 | Normally: US$49.99 | Today: US$29.99 w/ code BFSAVE40

Animatron Studio gives you the tools you need to create animations and graphics, even if you have zero design or coding technical know-how.

You can make mobile-friendly, entertaining animations in an intuitive, collaborative environment right in your browser. It's a steal at just US$30, so grab it while this offer lasts.

4. The Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle

MSRP: US$673 | Normally: US$25 | Today: US$15 w/ code BFSAVE40

Want to master Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, or any of Adobe's other creative design software?

This bundle of hands-on training will teach you everything from basic to advanced skills, and you can grab it today for just US$15.

3. Retro Gaming Console with 600+ Classic Games

MSRP: US$300 | Normally: US$45 | Today: US$36 w/ code BFSAVE20

Relive your gaming glory days with this retro gaming console, which comes preloaded with over 600 games, and connects via HDMI to any screen.

It makes a great gift at just US$36.

2. Zoolz Cloud Storage: Lifetime of 1TB Instant Vault and 1TB of Cold Storage

MSRP: US$3600 | Normally: US$45 | Today: US$27 w/ code BFSAVE40

Cloud storage is extremely convenient, but many of today's services charge a high monthly fee. For Black Friday, Zoolz is offering a lifetime of 2TB of storage for one low price of just $27.

1. VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: US$500 | Normally: US$40 | Today: US$32

A VPN is essential for maintaining your security while browsing the web on public WiFi. VPN Unlimited is one of the top rated services around, and they're offering a lifetime account (up to 5 devices) for just $32 for Black Friday.

