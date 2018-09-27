ScienceAlert Deal: Read Without Effort With This 60 Day Trial of Audible

Until recently, reading was an inflexible task that required us to set aside time and space to open up a book.

Nowadays, our digitally-charged lives take away time from casual reading and replace it with apps and social media. That doesn't mean that technology is the bane of all books; in fact, your smartphone makes it easier to enjoy a book than ever!

A simple way to enjoy books without having to open one is by listening to audiobooks, and one of the most popular services for this is Audible by Amazon.

By signing up for Audible, you're given access to an extensive library of audiobooks that you can listen to whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions run for US$14.95 a month, but you can sign up for a 60-day free trial here.

Audible offers an extensive library of over 450,000 audiobooks in nearly every genre, such as comedy, romance, religion & spirituality, and classics.

Additionally, if you sign up with the link above, you'll receive two free credits, which can be used to redeem any two books from the Audible library. You'll also receive perks such as free Aaptiv content, audio shows, news, 30 percent off unlimited audiobook purchases.

With Audible, you can listen to hundreds of science and technology audiobooks during your downtime.

For instance, you can blast Astrophysics for People In a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson as you rush through your morning routine. Alternatively, you can listen to How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan while pumping iron at the gym.

There's no need to worry about page markers; you can pick up from wherever you left off when you open up Audible again. Additionally, Audible can be used on multiple devices, so you can listen on your phone and continue your session on your laptop at home.

Visit ScienceAlert Academy to sign up for a 60-day free trial of Audible.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.