ScienceAlert Deal: This Interactive Wine Service Can Help You Find Your New Favorite Wine

Leave the wine choosing to the experts.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
25 SEP 2018

Even though the average person likes a glass of wine to unwind at the end of a long day, or enjoy with a great dinner, we usually only have the most basic understanding of our own complex palettes.

That's before you factor in all the other questions you might encounter when exploring the long, winding aisle at your local grocery or liquor store - for example, whether the wine you're blindly picking might be too sweet, or too dry, or if you're even paying an appropriate price for the bottle (i.e., are you overpaying or is your pick actually a steal).

Winc is a unique wine membership and delivery service that's figured out the formula for making wine selection simple.

Winc works with your preferences and tastes (e.g. do you prefer dark or milk chocolate), and actually improves each successive shipment you receive based off your feedback on the previous box you received.

You also know you're getting a fantastic deal each time, because Winc cuts out the middleman, curating and producing their wines in-house.

Winc operates off a simple premise: that wine is one of life's pleasures, and should not only be simple to choose and enjoy, but also more accessible to the newbie.

The online membership acts like your own personalized wine club: with every order you receive, there's the opportunity to refine and improve your curated picks based off your opinions.

The fluid feedback model lets you learn as you go - so you can discover what you love through the experiences you have.

Here's how it works: first, sign up online and find out whether Winc delivers to where you live. Then, answer questions to help Winc's team discover your taste profile.

Once you get your shipment of wines, give them a rating - so you can get better bottles every time. Satisfaction is guaranteed, so you don't have to pay for a bottle you hate.

If you're going on vacation, you can skip a month, totally free of charge - and cancellations can be made easily, whether you call in or start a live chat. You get four bottles for only US$40, and save half off your first order - making it a no-brainer.

To get a better taste of the Winx experience, we picked five carefully-sourced, stand-out blends, with suggestions on what they pair with:

1. 2016 Diviner Sauvignon Blanc

pasted image winead 1

Refreshing, minerally and light, Diviner is sourced from two well renowned vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley, and was only stirred once a month in the stainless steel vats that it was fermented in, giving it a special texture.

It's perfect served chilled with shellfish, salads and cheeses.

2. 2016 DIME Red Blend

pasted image winead 2

DIME is made from a blend of 70 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 30 percent Merlot from two of the most prime spots in the Santa Ynez Valley.

For fans of red wine, it's soft on tannins and velvety: ultra drinkable and easy on the palate. It pairs well with hearty foods: beef, chilis, bbq and cheese.

3. 2016 Field Theory Mourvèdre

pasted image winead 3

This spicy, rustic wine is ideal for people who love Cabernet Sauvignon, with notes of currant, eucalyptus and bramble.

Mourvédre is usually used as a blending grape, so this bottle is a unique pick that's great if you're looking for something different.

4. 2017 Finke's Sparkling White Blend

pasted image winead 4

If you carefully source your food, your wine shouldn't be an exception to the rule: this eco-friendly, vegan sparkling wine is dry and crisp - perfect for summer and springtime sipping.

It's got notes of apple, honeysuckle, lemon and pineapple, and it drinks just like a French champagne (without the same price tag). Enjoy it with fruit or spicy, bright cuisine like Thai.

5. 2016 Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir

pasted image winead 5

If you thought it was impossible to make a gorgeous 100 percent Pinot without charging a fortune for it, Folly of the Beast defies those standards.

Made in 33 percent new French oak barrels for 12 months to enhance notes of sweet spice, it pairs wonderfully with pork, poultry and cheeses.

Interested in getting started? Get delicious wine delivered to your door today: visit the Winc website and sign up.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert post, in partnership with Winc. We carefully vet all products to make sure they're relevant to our readers.

