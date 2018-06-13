Stephen Colbert Made a Star Wars Episode IX Trailer to Stick It to Racist, Sexist Trolls

The Last Jedi has a problem. No, I'm not talking about its kinda glacial pacing. Or the Master Codebreaker red herring. Or how Luke is basically a downer throughout.

The Last Jedi's problem is more serious than that: after this epic movie hit screens, breakout star Kelly Marie Tran – who plays Resistance fighter (okay, maintenance worker) Rose Tico – received a barrage of hateful abuse online from racist, misogynistic jerks who couldn't deal with her ethnicity and sex.

Tran, as it happens, is of Vietnamese descent, and her plucky, heartfelt performance in TLJ actually amounts to the first leading role by an Asian-American woman in a Star Wars film ever.

But while some are celebrating this breakthrough, a horde of trolls in social media and internet forums have taken it upon themselves to abuse Tran for basically not being a white male – harassing her online and ultimately hounding her off social media.

Not only is this completely unacceptable human behaviour, but it highlights how fandom – which is supposed to be a celebratory, uniting thing – can turn into a malignant social force co-opted by toxic elements in society, in this case coordinated efforts by anti-diversity trolls.

Now, to rile up those nasty, close-minded idiots, Stephen Colbert has "partnered with Lucasfilm" to remix a unique, brand-new Star Wars trailer for Episode IX, designed to rile these trolls who think the franchise exists only for them.

We don't want to spoil things too much, but basically, Rose Tico is now the central protagonist, white men have been totally cut (in more ways than one), and there's a pretty massive spoiler headed your way about Chewie, but hey – we kind of always knew that was a possibility, right?

