The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in Tech So Far

It's Amazon Prime Day, and while Amazon has already struggled to keep up with demand, there are plenty of sweet deals to be had.

Here are the best tech discounts and coolest on-sale products we're loving so far with hefty discounts.

Amazon Prime Day starts July 16 and lasts for 36 hours.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member already, you can sign up for a discount here: Prime Day - Prime Membership $3 bounty .

Or if you're a student: Prime Day - Prime Student 6-month Trial $3 bounty

Our picks:

There are big sales on pretty much the entire Google Pixelbook range, including this i7, 16GB RAM version.

You can also save 27% on this Samsung Galaxy 9.7-inch, 32GB Tablet.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Android devices .

This Fire TV Cube package with Alexa for 25% off.

You can get this Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone for just $89.

Buy the new Sonos One with $50 Amazon gift card for 20% off.

Want to get back into vinyl? Check out this Audio-Technica USB Turntable .

The ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner is almost half price for Prime Day.

The Holy Stone Predator Mini Drone for 25% off.

Do something useful with all those photos you take on your phone, with the HP Z9L26A Blue Sprocket Portable Photo Printer at 31% off.

Please buy Jibo, the world's first social robot for the home , and let us know whether it's creepy or not. It's on sale for $400 off (almost half price) during Prime Day.

Editor's note: This is an independent article but does contain affiliate links, which means if you click through and purchase something it may earn us a small commission.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.