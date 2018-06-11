main article image
(Jesusbella/iStock)

Ubisoft CEO Says The Games Console Is Nearly Dead

The end of an era.

ISOBEL ASHER HAMILTON, BUSINESS INSIDER
11 JUN 2018
 

The CEO of the US$2 billion gaming company behind "Assassin's Creed" has predicted that games consoles are heading for extinction.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said: "I think we will see another generation, but there is a good chance that step-by-step we will see less and less hardware."

 

He added: "With time, I think streaming will become more accessible to many players and make it not necessary to have big hardware at home."

Guillemot said the death of consoles will be good news for blockbuster games like "Assassin's Creed" and "God of War."

"It is going to help the AAA game industry grow much faster," he said.

"We have to work on the accessibility of those games, to make sure they can be played on any device, but the fact that we will be able to stream those games on mobile phones and television screens without a console is going to change a lot of the industry."

Games being powered by server farms rather than home-bound consoles might seem like a distant future, but there are already streaming services available that allow people to play on basic laptops and screens.

Playstation has its own paid streaming service "Playstation Now," Nvidia's "Geforce Now" is currently in free beta, and in May Valve released a beta of its "Link" service, which allows people to stream their games to smartphones – albeit provided the phone is connected to a PC which is in turn connected to a router with an ethernet connection.

These services are still relatively niche, but Guillemot predicts that as the technology improves they will become mainstream.

"We think it's a trend and that it will continue to evolve. Eventually, the technology will improve dramatically, which will allow us to have a very smooth experience in the big cities of the world," he said.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists just discovered a brand new part of sperm that could explain infertility
Scientists Just Discovered a Brand New Part of Sperm That Could Explain Infertility

Hiding in plain sight.

4 hours ago
Mysterious objects have been detected coming way too close to the Milky Way's black hole
Mysterious Objects Have Been Detected Coming Way Too Close to The Milky Way's Black Hole

WHAT ARE YOU?

4 hours ago
Salmonella in melons has sickened at least 60 people in dangerous outbreak
Salmonella in Melons Has Sickened at Least 60 People in Dangerous Outbreak

Here's what you need to know.

5 hours ago
Could we ever resurrect a dinosaur like in Jurassic World? Here's the science
Could We Ever Resurrect a Dinosaur Like in Jurassic World? Here's The Science

Dreams never die.

5 hours ago
Why you need to stop playing hard to get, according to science
Why You Need to Stop Playing Hard to Get, According to Science

Treat 'em mean...

16 hours ago
Study reveals 11 million people could be taking the wrong heart medication
Study Reveals 11 Million People Could Be Taking The Wrong Heart Medication

Not good.

16 hours ago
These rarely seen images show what the internet actually looks like
These Rarely Seen Images Show What The Internet Actually Looks Like

More than 550,000 miles of underwater cables.

16 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE