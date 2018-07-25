The World's Smallest Camera Drone Is Less Than $30

The drone industry has exploded in recent years, and for good reason. They can be used in inherently dangerous industries such as construction, firefighting, and fishing, and they're an excellent creative solution for photographers and videographers who need aerial shots.

Beyond all that, the versatility of drones has also spawned a strong hobbyist community.

Unfortunately, professional and even hobbyist drones bear an expensive barrier to entry.

If you're interested in the hobby but don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars, the SKEYE Nano 2 Camera Drone is the perfect entry-level solution, and you can find it here for US$29.

TRNDlabs boasts the world's smallest camera drone with the SKEYE Nano 2. This tiny drone can be held in the palm of your hand, but it packs a 2-MP Wi-Fi controlled camera which can record real-time video.

It adjustable gyro sensitivity, providing you with six axes of control that make it easy to fly for beginners and experts alike.

You can fly for up to 5 minutes at a time from a distance of up to 50 meters (164 feet).

The SKEYE Nano 2 Camera drone typically runs for US$59, but this 50 percent off deal brings the price down to US$29.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.