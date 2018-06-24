Tom Holland Just 'Leaked' The Name of Spider-Man 2 on His Instagram

This Instagram post is top of the class oat the 2018 School of Marketing Perfection.

Tom Holland, former Billy Elliot stage star and now everyone's favourite young webslinger, is so notoriously bad at keeping spoilers under control he was kept under a tight leash during promo tours for Avengers: Infinity War.

(Though as that one turned out, it was Mark Ruffalo who spoiled everything MONTHS before the movie came out and we only noticed later on.)

Holland's reputation has become legendary amongst MCU fans, especially his biggest fans, so when he posted a video to his Instagram with the caption "Sorry for no announcements, I love you guys" no one was really expecting anything big.

And then, in true Tom Holland fashion, it looks like he well and truly drops himself in the hot water with the flash of the title page of the script for the next film.

We're not calling this an accident. We're calling it 'Well Played'.

In yet another star turn, Holland is apologising from behind the scenes at Ace Comic Con in Seattle that there isn't anything to reveal as yet. He sets himself up perfectly for the "OH NO HE DIDN'T -- OMG HE DID!!" reactions, with just a little flash of the iPad, held steady enough so you can clearly read the title.

We're not disappointed. We're impressed. It's genius.

Either that, or he is absolutely, positively, utterly the worst and will never be allowed out of his hotel room again.

The news of his error has done great mileage out there on the fan blogs. And, in many ways, paves the way to a second 'proper' reveal, giving two runs at the noise machine to ensure extreme exposure.

I mean, here we are joining the chorus.

Oh, yeah. If you didn't see it clearly up above?

Get ready for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

/Beyond is ScienceAlert's new section covering the wider world of gadgets, games, and digital culture.