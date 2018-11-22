Windscribe VPN Is Offering Lifetime Subscriptions at Black Friday Pricing

The public internet was conceived as a source of continuously flowing information, but in practice, the internet has actually basically become a tracking machine, with corporations mining your data to sell and hackers tracking your moves online for scams or identity theft

The best way to take back control of your data is to use a Virtual Private Network when you browse.

These VPNs, for short, encrypt your data, so no one can see your data while you're online. VPNs use encryption to keep you safe online, but free ones generally leave holes in those encryption protocols, rendering them basically useless.

Windscribe offers top of the class paid VPNs.

Their Black Friday offer is available early this year; you can get a lifetime subscription for only US$59 (93% discounted from US$900), which offers desktop applications and browser extensions that you can download and install an unlimited number of times (most other paid VPNs max out at 5 protected devices).

Windscribe VPN will allow you to browse, stream, and download without fear of being targeted, tracked, or identified by bad actors.

The browser extension will allow you to bypass geo-restrictions so you can access your entertainment streaming services wherever you are. Their ad blocker technology keeps the internet from looking like a series of giant billboards.

If you're ready to take back the internet, get your lifetime subscription to Windscribe VPN here at Black Friday prices.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.