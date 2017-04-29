Ferdinand Schmutzer /Wikimedia

15 Albert Einstein Quotes That Show the Mind of a True Genius

"A happy man is too satisfied with the present to dwell too much on the future."

SKYE GOULD, BUSINESS INSIDER
29 APR 2017
 

There's a reason the name 'Einstein' is synonymous with 'genius'. Albert Einstein was one of the greatest minds of the 20th century, and his contributions to human knowledge are unparalleled.

The physicist conducted groundbreaking research on how our Universe functions, formulated the Theory of Relativity, and predicted the existence of gravitational waves a century before we observed them.

 

Einstein wasn't just brilliant, he was deep: a scientist-philosopher who knew just how to describe the human condition.

That genius, combined with the Earth-shaking human highs and lows Einstein witnessed during his lifetime, made for a perspective on life that's yet to be matched.

We've compiled a list of Einstein's 15 best quotes, which teach us about the mind, learning, and that crazy thing called life.

On the passing of time

On the passing of time

On being happy

On being happy

On education

On education

On the mystery of physics

On the mystery of physics

 

On praise

On praise

On humans' understanding of time

On humans' understanding of time

On evil

On evil

On physical appearance

On physical appearance

On scientific progress

On scientific progress

On politics

On politics

On rule-following

On rule-following

On self-awareness

On self-awareness

On imagination

On imagination

On bias

On bias

On the unknown

On the unknown

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

We're now a step closer to using MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress
We're Now a Step Closer to Using MDMA to Treat Post-Traumatic Stress

"Better than anything I've seen so far".

19 minutes ago
Females in this dragonfly species play dead to shake off persistent suitors
Females in This Dragonfly Species Play Dead to Shake Off Persistent Suitors

We can relate.

5 hours ago
Cassini just sent back images from its first-ever dive through Saturn's rings, and they're incredible
Cassini Just Sent Back Images From Its First-Ever Dive Through Saturn's Rings, and They're Incredible

Holy crap.

7 hours ago
NASA is running out of spacesuits – and can't make new ones fast enough
NASA Is Running Out of Spacesuits – And Can't Make New Ones Fast Enough

Houston, we have a problem.

7 hours ago
This cheap, old drug can save thousands of new mothers from bleeding to death
This Cheap, Old Drug Can Save Thousands of New Mothers From Bleeding to Death

This is huge.

7 hours ago
WATCH: No, methane bubbles don't sink ships in the Bermuda Triangle
WATCH: No, Methane Bubbles Don't Sink Ships in the Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle 'death trap' doesn't even exist.

1 day ago
'Anumeric' people: What happens when a language has no words for numbers?
'Anumeric' People: What Happens When a Language Has No Words for Numbers?

Our relationship with numbers is complicated.

6 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE