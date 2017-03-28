Asa Mathat D: All Things Digital

Elon Musk Just Launched Neuralink - a Venture to Merge the Human Brain With AI

This is really happening.

DANIELLE MUOIO, BUSINESS INSIDER
28 MAR 2017
 

Elon Musk has already launched a new company dedicated to linking human brains with computers, The Wall Street Journal's Rolfe Winkler first reported Monday.

Internal sources tell The WSJ that the company, called Neuralink, is developing "neural lace" technology that would allow people to communicate directly with machines without going through a physical interface.

 

Neural lace involves implanting electrodes in the brain so people could upload or download their thoughts to or from a computer, according to the WSJ report. The product could allow humans to achieve higher levels of cognitive function.

Representatives for Tesla and Elon Musk did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.

Musk has expressed his interest in 'neural lace' technology before. Musk first described the potential product at Vox Media's Code Conference in 2016, saying it would allow humans to achieve "symbiosis" with machines.

He said the neural lace could prevent people from becoming "house cats" to artificial intelligence.

"I don't love the idea of being a house cat, but what's the solution? I think one of the solutions that seems maybe the best is to add an AI layer," Musk said at the Vox Code Conference.

"A third, digital layer that could work well and symbiotically."

 

Musk said he was preparing for an announcement regarding his neural lace concept on Twitter in January.

But Neuralink's first products could involve using implants to treat disorders like epilepsy or major depression, The WSJ reports.

According to The WSJ, Musk has taken an "active role" in setting up Neuralink, which was registered as a medical research company in California last July.

Musk has reportedly discussed financing Neuralink primarily himself.

Neuralink is also exploring a possible investment from Founders Fund, a venture capital firm founded by Peter Thiel, according to The WSJ report. Musk co-founded PayPal with Thiel.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

New York architects want to hitch a skyscraper to an asteroid and hang it over our cities
New York Architects Want to Hitch a Skyscraper to an Asteroid and Hang It Over Our Cities

Wtf.

31 minutes ago
Become a jet-setting pro with the World Travel Hacker 2017 Bundle
Become a Jet-Setting Pro With the World Travel Hacker 2017 Bundle

Buy a ticket, quit your job, never look back.

17 hours ago
These twin faults in California are actually one 'Mega fault', and that's a problem
These Twin Faults in California Are Actually One 'Mega Fault', and That's a Problem

We don't want this one to rupture.

18 hours ago
Scientists think Titan's towering dunes are made of unyielding electric sand
Scientists Think Titan's Towering Dunes Are Made of Unyielding Electric Sand

Grit that won't quit.

20 hours ago
A mystery space plane just broke an orbital record - and we STILL don't know why it's there
A Mystery Space Plane Just Broke an Orbital Record - and We STILL Don't Know Why It's There

Conspiracy theories abound. 

17 hours ago
Immortal stem cells let scientists create an unlimited supply of artificial blood
Immortal Stem Cells Let Scientists Create an Unlimited Supply of Artificial Blood

This is a big deal for medicine.

20 hours ago
A giant U-shaped skyscraper designed for New York would be the longest building in the world
A Giant U-Shaped Skyscraper Designed for New York Would Be the Longest Building in the World

The "Big Bend".

23 minutes ago
 
  LOAD MORE