Justin Kobylka

It Took Him 8 Years, but This Python Owner Just Bred an Adorable Emoji Snake

Our hearts!

LEON SICILIANO, BUSINESS INSIDER
10 MAR 2017
 

A selective python breeder has created an Emoji Ball Python snake after eight years of trying.

Justin Kobylka breeds snakes with unique patterns and sells them.

 

The patterns are caused by recessive mutations that do occur naturally, but it is extremely unlikely to happen in the wild.

The extremely rare snake could be sold for at least US $4,500 but Justin told Business Insider that he will keep this particular animal due to its "uniqueness".

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Special thanks to Joe Daunt.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Learn the A to Z of Ethical Hacking With This Online Course Bundle
Learn the A to Z of Ethical Hacking With This Online Course Bundle

Start something new.

1 hour ago
Scientists have found some much-needed clues about the genetic cause of social anxiety
Scientists Have Found Some Much-Needed Clues About the Genetic Cause of Social Anxiety

We're getting closer to figuring this out.

1 hour ago
NASA Just Released the Raw Data From its Latest Observations of our 'Sister Solar System'
NASA Just Released the Raw Data From its Latest Observations of our 'Sister Solar System'

You see what they see.

3 hours ago
The US Government has issued NASA a demand - Get humans to Mars by 2033
The US Government Has Issued NASA a Demand - Get Humans to Mars by 2033

Keeping up with the space race.

2 hours ago
Harvard physicists just proposed that mystery radio bursts are powering alien spaceships
Harvard Physicists Just Proposed That Mystery Radio Bursts Are Powering Alien Spaceships

Because no one else can explain them.

4 hours ago
Growing potatoes on Mars could actually work, says NASA-backed experiment
Growing Potatoes on Mars Could Actually Work, Says NASA-Backed Experiment

Yes!

7 hours ago
A 2,600-year-old palace has been discovered under a shrine demolished by ISIS
A 2,600-Year-Old Palace Has Been Discovered Under a Shrine Demolished by ISIS

Hope in the rubble.

7 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE