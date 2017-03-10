It Took Him 8 Years, but This Python Owner Just Bred an Adorable Emoji Snake

A selective python breeder has created an Emoji Ball Python snake after eight years of trying.

Justin Kobylka breeds snakes with unique patterns and sells them.

The patterns are caused by recessive mutations that do occur naturally, but it is extremely unlikely to happen in the wild.

The extremely rare snake could be sold for at least US $4,500 but Justin told Business Insider that he will keep this particular animal due to its "uniqueness".

